Atomic Blonde

83 R Charlize Theron plays an agent, imbued with equal degrees of spycraft, sensuality and savagery, on an impossible mission to Berlin to retrieve a priceless dossier. With James McAvoy, John Goodman, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, Toby Jones, Daniel Bernhardt; directed by David Leitch. (1 hour, 55 minutes)

The Emoji Movie

PG In the city of Textopolis, hidden inside a smartphone, the exuberant Gene is the only emoji with multiple expressions; in his attempt to become "normal," he and his companions travel through other apps and discover a threat to their phone's very existence. Animated. With voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden, Patrick Stewart, Sofia Vergara, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Steven Wright, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake T. Austin, Christina Aguilera; directed by Tony Leondis. (1 hour, 26 minutes)

A Ghost Story

90 R A passionate young couple, unexpectedly separated by a shocking loss, discover an eternal connection and an infinite love. With Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, Kenneisha Thompson, Grover Coulson; directed by David Lowery. (1 hour, 32 minutes)

MovieStyle on 07/28/2017