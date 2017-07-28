Puppy stomped to death; Pea Ridge woman arrested

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County sheriff's office arrested Tonia Ingle, 37, of 2735 Melissa St. in Pea Ridge on Monday on accusations of aggravated animal cruelty and violating parole.

A 5-week-old puppy lay limp in its owner's hands as he told police Ingle killed the dog while she was high, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Ingle went to his home on Henson Farm Lane in Fayetteville on Monday afternoon and passed out while they were talking, Kevin Wilburn, 37, said.

Ingle started to gasp for air when he tried to wake her, so he called 911. Ingle started to yell and kick things in anger over the call.

Wilburn pushed her toward the door, but she saw the puppy and stomped on it, he said. The animal died in Wilburn's hands a few moments later, according to the report.

Ingle left in her car and called police. She met deputies at a Wal-Mart.

Ingle first said, "What puppy?" when asked about the incident, but then said she may have accidentally stepped on it during the fight, according to the report. Deputies then arrested her.

Ingle was being held Tuesday at the Washington County jail in lieu of $3,500 bond.

