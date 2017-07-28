LR woman accosted at ATM tails robber

A woman who was robbed Wednesday morning after a gunman approached her at an ATM in west Little Rock told investigators that she tailed him in her car until he fired a shot her way, according to a police report.

Police were sent at 6:37 a.m. to the Bank of America at 300 S. Bowman Road after getting a call about a robbery, according to the report.

The 64-year-old victim, who lives in Little Rock, told officer Aaron Martin that she was sitting at the ATM in her black Toyota Avalon when a black vehicle pulled up behind her and a stranger got out. He approached her car, pulled out a handgun and reportedly said, "Give me the money that comes out!"

The woman said she screamed and drove away before realizing she had left her debit card in the machine, according to the report.

When she returned, she watched the gunman use the card to take out at least $200 before he left in his vehicle, the report said. The woman said she followed him north on Bowman Road in her Avalon, and he fired a shot toward her car but missed.

The woman told police she lost track of his vehicle and returned to the bank to discover how much money had been stolen.

Police reportedly lifted fingerprints from her driver's-side door.

No suspect was named on the report.

Search said to find pot in backpack

A Little Rock man was arrested after a backpack holding 2 pounds of drugs was found at his home Wednesday, police said.

Adam Darrough, 29, was driving a vehicle that was stopped by Little Rock police for a traffic violation, according to a report.

After he was stopped, Little Rock officers and officials with Arkansas Community Correction went to Darrough's home and searched it. Darrough has a waiver on file that allows investigators to conduct such a search, the report said.

His address was listed on Lorena Avenue, though it wasn't immediately clear if that's where the search took place.

Police said they found a backpack with about 2 pounds of marijuana and three digital scales during the search.

Darrough was arrested around 8:10 p.m. on charges including possession of marijuana with purpose and possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.

