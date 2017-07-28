VOLLEYBALL

Former punter joins staff

John Newberry, a former All-American punter for the University of Central Arkansas, has returned to the school's volleyball staff, Coach Jeni Jones Chatman announced Thursday.

Newberry, who will serve as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator, is a Crossett native first joined the UCA staff as an assistant from 2012-14. He was part of teams that had an overall record of 79-21 (.790), a 46-6 record in the Southland Conference (.885), consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2012 and 2013, and three consecutive conference tournament finals. He was a punter on UCA's football team from 2000-2003.

Newberry has spent the past two seasons at Mississippi State, helping the Bulldogs to two of the most successful seasons in over a decade. With Newberry's help, MSU won at least 14 matches in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2005-2006.

The Sugar Bears open the 2017 season Aug. 25 in Buffalo, N.Y.

GOLF

Moon wins twice at U.S. Junior Amateur

Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City won two matches Thursday to advance to this morning's quarterfinals at the U.S. Girls Junior Amateur at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo.

Moon, who won her final three holes Wednesday to advance to the Round of 32, defeated Ivy Shepherd of Peachtree, Ga., 3 and 2, to move to Thursday afternoon's Round of 16. In that round, Moon defeated seventh-seeded Alexa Pano of Lake Worth, Fla., also by a 3-and-2 score for a quarterfinal pairing at 7:20 a.m. against Amy Gianchandani of Watchung, N.J.

The No. 42 seed, Moon is the third highest seed remaining in the field of eight.

Phillips, Reed to meet in ASGA final

Nora Phillips of Hot Springs defeated Hall of Famer Julie Oxendine of Dover 1 up Thursday to advance to the championship of the Arkansas Women's Match-Play Championship at Maumelle Country Club.

Phillips will meet Taylor Reed of Little Rock in this morning's 8:30 final. Reed defeated MaKenzie Douglas of Clarksville in Thursday's other semifinal.

MOTOR SPORTS

Comp Cams series visits Batesville

The Comp Cams Super Dirt Series late models will race tonight at Locust Grove's Batesville Motor Speedway, which will host a special admission promotion.

The track will charge a flat fee of $30 per carload.

"It will be interesting and comical to see how many people can pile into a single car," series CEO Chris Ellis said. "Thirty dollars admission for five or six people or more for a super late model show, you just can't beat that."

Greenbrier's Jack Sullivan, a two-time and defending series champion, holds a 91-point lead in the series standings over Garrett Alberson of Santa Fe, N.M. Rounding out the top five in the standings are Trumann's Kyle Beard, Zach McMillan of Kilgore, Texas, and Shreveport's B.J. Robinson.

The track's IMCA modified, street stock, hobby stock and front-wheel drive divisions also will compete. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., hot laps start at 7:30 p.m. and racing starts at 8 p.m.

Sports on 07/28/2017