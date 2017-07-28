Style: Deadly distraction or delicious dinner?

The vivid orange clusters of butterfly weed are lingering in the heat, and the swamp milkweed is erupting with its creamy white blooms. Both are native perennials that deserve a place in a sunny garden, the former for dry sites and the latter for tricky, moist to wet areas.

The milkweed is linked in nature and in our imagination to one iconic insect, the orange and black-veined monarch butterfly. In spite of its familiarity, the monarch has become a poster insect for the decline and threats facing all pollinators in an age of climate change, pesticide-driven agriculture and habitat loss. But now ecologists are wondering if some varieties of milkweed, particularly nonnative tropical milkweeds that bloom long into the fall in gulf states, aren’t contributing to the problem by distracting the monarchs from making their annual trek to their Mexican winter home. See Saturday’s Style for more on the debate.