Friday, July 28, 2017

Super Quiz: Literature

This article was published today at 1:42 a.m.

  1. Comic book character Sheena was "Queen of the __."

  2. In O. Henry's "The Gift of the Magi," what are the gifts?

  3. Who created the fictional character d'Artagnan?

  4. Who was the most famous fictional character created by Carlo Collodi?

  5. Alfred Lord Tennyson's "The Charge of the Light Brigade" is based on an event in which war?

  6. Killing Lincoln is a book by Martin Dugard and TV broadcaster __.

  7. Who is Dante's guide through hell in Inferno?

  8. Which city is the setting for George Orwell's 1984?

  9. Which novel provided the story line for the film Apocalypse Now?

ANSWERS

  1. Jungle

  2. Hair combs and a watch fob

  3. Alexandre Dumas

  4. Pinocchio

  5. Crimean War

  6. Bill O'Reilly

  7. Virgil

  8. London

  9. Heart of Darkness

Weekend on 07/28/2017

Super Quiz: Literature

