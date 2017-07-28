Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 28, 2017, 3:57 a.m.

Suspects released in Dolph slaying

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:13 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


MELBOURNE -- Police released two people who were questioned in the slaying of an Izard County man, but they remain suspects pending autopsy of the victim, Izard County chief sheriff's deputy Earnie Blackley said Thursday.

Deputies were called to a residence on Wayland Arbor Road in Dolph, about 10 miles north of Calico Rock, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday where they found the body of Ricky Brown, 61.

Brown suffered several knife wounds, Blackley said. Authorities sent his body to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock. Deputies held a woman found at the residence for questioning and searched for a second suspect, he said.

A Baxter County deputy arrested a man at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a liquor store near the Baxter and Izard county line.

The two were questioned and released, pending the investigation, Blackley said.

Izard County Sheriff Jack Yancey said in a news release the incident was not a random act.

State Desk on 07/28/2017

Print Headline: Suspects released in Dolph slaying

