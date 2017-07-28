Teen accused in fatal shooting of Arkansas officer ordered held without bail

District Court Judge Barbara Griffin ordered Derrick Heard held without bail on capital murder charges Friday in the June 12 fatal shooting of Newport Police Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

Heard, 16, of Newport, also faces charges of theft, breaking or entering and illegal possession of a firearm. He had been arrested on a juvenile parole violation when he became a suspect in the officer's death.

Heard told police that he fired the gunshot that killed Weatherford and fired at Sgt. Shane Rogers during a pursuit near Newport High School, according to an arrest affidavit filed Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Police had arrested Tyler Calamese, 18, of Newport on June 13, and Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Boyce said he first considered filing capital-murder charges against Calamese after investigators said the 18-year-old confessed to killing the officer.

Griffin set a $5,000 bail for Calamese, who now faces charges of theft, breaking or entering and providing a minor with a handgun.

Boyce said he was "extremely disappointed" in Calamese's bail. Prosecutors had asked for $50,000.

"I felt, considering the seriousness of this offense, that a higher bond was justified," Boyce said.

