Fair ride got permit on day of accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Inspectors repeatedly looked over a thrill ride while it was assembled at the Ohio State Fair and signed off on it hours before it flew apart in a deadly accident that flung passengers into the ground, according to authorities and records released Thursday.

Investigators worked to find out what caused the opening-day accident that killed a high school student who had just enlisted in the Marines. Seven other people were injured, including four teenagers.

The ride's Dutch manufacturer told operators of the same attraction at fairs and festivals around the world to stop using it until more is learned about what caused the malfunction.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich shut down all rides at the state fair and ordered them inspected again.

Video taken by a bystander of the swinging, spinning Fire Ball ride in action captured a crashing sound. A section holding four riders came apart, and screams could be heard as at least two people were ejected and plunged toward the ground. Other riders were still in their seats as they fell.

Tyler Jarrell, 18, of Columbus was thrown about 50 feet and pronounced dead on the midway.

Sorry for Trump speech, Scout exec says

NEW YORK -- The Boy Scouts' chief executive apologized Thursday to members of the scouting community who were offended by the aggressive political rhetoric in President Donald Trump's recent speech to the Scouts' national jamboree.

The apology came in a statement from Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh, three days after Trump spoke to nearly 40,000 Scouts and adults gathered in West Virginia.

Other U.S. presidents have delivered nonpolitical speeches at past jamborees. To the dismay of many parents and former Scouts, Trump, a Republican, promoted his political agenda and derided his rivals, inducing some of the Scouts in attendance to boo at the mention of Barack Obama, his Democratic predecessor.

"I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree," Surbaugh said.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, at a news briefing, was asked about the Boy Scouts' statement and whether Trump owes them an apology.

Sanders said she was at the event and didn't see anything inappropriate.

Texas inmate executed for '04 slaying

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas prisoner was executed Thursday evening for killing a San Antonio woman after breaking into her apartment more than 13 years ago.

TaiChin Preyor, 46, was put to death after his attorneys failed to convince courts that he had deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals and that he deserved a reprieve so his case could be reviewed more fairly.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected his final appeal about 2½ hours after the six-hour execution window opened at 6 p.m. Once the justices ruled, Preyor was taken to the death chamber in Huntsville, Texas, for lethal injection. Preyor's execution was Texas' fifth this year and the 16th nationally.

Asked by the prison warden if he had a final statement, Preyor replied, "First and foremost, I'd like to say: Justice has never advanced by taking a human life," and attributed the statement to Coretta Scott King.

3 people charged in teen sex trafficking

LOS ANGELES -- Three people were charged in the pimping of eight teens for commercial sex work in a ring that operated in California, Nevada and Texas, authorities said Thursday.

The teens, between 15 and 17, were lured into the commercial sex operation that solicited customers through postings on the Internet, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

Quinton Brown, 30, Gerald Lavell Turner, 32, and Mia McNeil, 32, face a total of 54 charges that include sex trafficking, pimping and identity theft, authorities said.

McDonnell, who was joined by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, said the trio "sought to exploit children while defrauding their victims and other unsuspecting people."

Investigators began a probe in December after Los Angeles County deputies were called to an apartment in West Hollywood to follow up on a missing person report filed in Tulare County, McDonnell said.

The deputies found the missing teenage girl and two other adults in the apartment and later learned the apartment was being used as part of the human trafficking that included 13 female victims, including the eight teens.

A Section on 07/28/2017