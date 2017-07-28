GOLF

Five share lead

Matt Kuchar fought dizzy spells in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, four days after finishing second behind Jordan Spieth in the British Open at Royal Birkdale. “I had a couple of spells where I got a little bit of dizzy and I feel weak,” Kuchar said. “I don’t know where it came from. I’ve had plenty of time to get over the travel. Hopefully, it’s just something that passes real quick. … I shook it off the couple times it happened.” The 39-year-old American became dizzy marking a ball and sought medical attention during the morning round at Glen Abbey. After playing the first 11 holes in 4 under, he made a double bogey on the par-4 third and bogeyed the par-4 eighth en route to a 1-under 71. Kuchar was six strokes behind leaders Kevin Chappell, Matt Every, Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy and Ollie Schniederjans in the round that was suspended because of darkness after afternoon play was interrupted for nearly two hours by lightning and rain. Kuchar’s playing partner Bubba Watson was a stroke back after a 66. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) each shot a 67. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) had a 68. Bryce Molder (Conway) had a 71.

Webb ahead by 1

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb shot a 7-under 65 in cold and windy conditions Thursday to take a onestroke lead over Cristie Kerr in the Ladies Scottish Open at Irvine, Scotland. Webb played the final 10 holes in 7 under at Dundonald Links. The 42-year-old Australian star birdied the par-4 ninth, made five consecutive birdies on Nos. 11-15 and added another birdie on the par-5 18th. Fellow major champions Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Inbee Park were tied for third at 69 along with Sei Young Kim, Lina Boqvist and Pornanong Phatlum. ANA Inspiration winner So Yeon Ryu had a 71, and Michelle Wie shot 72. Lydia Ko opened with a 74. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) also had a 74.

Langer out front

Bernhard Langer shot a 2-under 69 in wind and rain Thursday at Royal Porthcawl to take the first-round lead in the Senior British Open at Bridgend, Wales. The 59-year-old German star had five birdies and three bogeys for a one-stroke lead over 64-yearold Carl Mason of England and Mauricio Molina of Argentina. Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie was two strokes at 71 back along with Americans Tom Lehman, Billy Mayfair, Tom Pernice Jr. and Billy Andrade, Australians Peter Lonard and Peter Fowler, France’s Jean-Francois Remesy and South Africa’s Chris Williams. Tom Watson, John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Clark Dennis (Razorbacks) topped the group at 72. Glen Day (Little Rock) had an 80.

Rain postpones play

The first round of the Web.com Digital Ally Open was postponed until today because of 5 inches of rain that fell in the Overland Park, Kan., area Wednesday night. The plan is to play the first round today and make the 36-hole cut on Saturday after the second round is completed. The remaining field will play 36 holes on Sunday.

Pair lead Open

Julian Suri birdied five of the last eight holes to join Richard McEvoy of England for a share of the lead at 6-under 66 in the opening round of the European Open near Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday. Defending champion Alexander Levy was among four tied at 5-under, alongside Chris Paisley, Stuart Manley and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel. Fifteen-time European Tour champion Thomas Bjorn endured a difficult opening round of 74 on the North Course. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) had a 71.

SOCCER

Galaxy’s ‘new’ coach

The LA Galaxy fired coach Curt Onalfo on Thursday just 20 games into his first season and re-hired veteran coach Sigi Schmid to take over the struggling MLS powerhouse. Onalfo went 6-10-4 after being promoted from the Galaxy’s developmental squad last winter when longtime coach Bruce Arena went back to the U.S. national team. Onalfo never got consistent results from a high-priced roster of international talent including Ashley Cole, Giovani Dos Santos, Romain Alessandrini, Jermaine Jones and Gyasi Zardes. The Galaxy sit ninth in the Western Conference after losing six consecutive games across all competitions in July, including an embarrassing 4-3 loss to New England last weekend. With mounting pressure to get results, LA Galaxy President Chris Klein scuttled his preseason plan with Onalfo and re-hired Schmid, the winningest coach in MLS history and a two-time league champion.

Australia tops U.S.

Tameka Butt scored in the 67th minute and Australia beat the United States 1-0 for the first time in the 28-game Tournament of Nations series Thursday night in Seattle. The Matildas also snapped the Americans’ four-game winning streak. Just moments after Butt’s goal got past goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, Carli Lloyd blasted a cross from Megan Rapinoe at Australia goalkeeper Lydia Williams, who made a fantastic save. Lloyd had another chance that sailed just over the net. Japan and Brazil played to a 1-1 draw in the tournament’s opening game in the afternoon at CenturyLink Field. The tournament shifts to San Diego on Sunday before wrapping up in Carson, Calif., on Aug. 3.

SWIMMING

U.S. men dominate at world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary — On a night when Katie Ledecky returned to a more familiar spot — the top rung of the medal podium — the U.S. men’s team began passing the torch to a new generation at the world championships.

Chase Kalisz extended American dominance in the 200-meter individual medley on Thursday with a bit of Olympic redemption, ably filling the void left by Michael Phelps’ retirement and Ryan Lochte’s absence in Budapest.

Caeleb Dressel, 20, put the United States back on top in swimming’s glamour event, pulling away to a dominating victory in the 100 freestyle while Nathan Adrian gladly settled for the silver.

Ledecky earned her fourth gold of the championships by anchoring the U.S. victory in the 800 free relay, taking over with a slight lead before powering away to win by a full body length. She returned to form on a team that also included Leah Smith, Mallory Comerford and Melanie Margalis.

The U.S. was just 0.13 seconds ahead when Ledecky took over for Margalis. The Americans finished in 7 minutes, 43.39 seconds with a comfortable 1.57 margin over China. Australia took the bronze.

Also Thursday, Olympic champion Mireia Belmonte of Spain stayed on top in the women’s 200 butterfly, finishing strong to deny Katinka Hosszu another gold before the home crowd. Hungary’s “Iron Lady” was leading at the midway point, sending the packed house at Duna Arena into a frenzy, but Belmonte blazed past her to win in 2:05.26.

Germany’s Franziska Hentke grabbed the silver, leaving Hosszu to settle for bronze.

Also, Brazil’s Etiene Medeiros took gold in the women’s 50 backstroke, which isn’t an Olympic event. The silver went to China’s Fu Yuanhui, while Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus earned the bronze.