Woman remains hospitalized in serious condition after vehicle-train crash in Arkansas

A woman seriously hurt in a vehicle-train crash Thursday afternoon in south Arkansas remained hospitalized Friday, authorities said.

Genesis Dendy, 25, was listed in serious condition at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock as of around noon, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff’s office.

The accident resulted in fatal injuries to passengers 27-year-old Shamri Cole-Cox and 28-year-old Talisa Cannon, both of Altheimer. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dendy was flown to the Little Rock hospital after the crash.

Authorities say a westbound blue Chevrolet Cruze driven by Dendy was struck around 1:20 p.m. Thursday by a southbound Union Pacific Railroad train at the Garrett Road crossing in Wabbaseka.

That caused the mangled, four-door car to travel about 1,537 feet along the tracks before stopping at Paw Paw Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. It is initially believed that the driver failed to stop while approaching the tracks at a stop sign.

Wabbaseka, a town of about 250 residents, is nearly 19 miles north and east of Pine Bluff in Jefferson County.