Woman's check alerts bank teller to help end crisis

FORT SMITH -- A man accused of beating his 78-year-old grandmother and forcing her to take money out of her bank account is facing multiple charges.

Martha Wilson told police that she knew the bank account was closed and hoped efforts by Jeremy Guillory to cash a $500 check on the account would draw attention to her plight.

It worked.

Guillory, 36, was being held in the Sebastian County jail Thursday in lieu of $110,850 bond on charges of robbery, second-degree domestic battery, residential burglary and first-degree false imprisonment. He is expected to be arraigned next week in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

A Fort Smith police report said Guillory went to Wilson's home at 1109 N. 14th St. on Sunday asking for money and to move in with her since his wife had kicked him out. Wilson refused.

On Monday, she told police, she was waiting for her Meals on Wheels delivery when she opened the front door and Guillory jumped out of the bushes and forced his way into the house.

Guillory grabbed his grandmother by the wrists and threw her on the couch and yelled at her to write her a check, the report said. When she refused, he grabbed a checkbook from a desk, wrote a check for $500 and forced Wilson to endorse it.

They drove to the Bancorp South branch at 3117 Grand Ave. where Guillory went to a drive-thru window and tried to cash the check, according to the report.

The teller knew Wilson, saw the check was on a closed account and went outside to ask Wilson if she was all right. The report said the teller and Wilson went inside the bank while Guillory waited outside and Wilson asked the teller for help.

The teller could see cuts and bruises on Wilson's wrists and arms, and blood on her clothes, and she called police, the report said. As officers pulled into the bank parking lot, Guillory got into the vehicle and drove away.

Guillory was arrested on a warrant at a Greenwood home on Tuesday, according to a Fort Smith police news release.

State Desk on 07/28/2017