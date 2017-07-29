RK. YEAR RESULT OPP. COMMENT

2.) 2002 21-20 W vs. LSU in LR “Miracle on Markham”

3.) 2001 58-56 W (7OT) at Ole Miss Young Matt Jones outduels Eli Manning

4.) 2007 50-48 W (3OT) at LSU McFadden: “We got that wood right here!”

5.) 2015 53-52 W (OT) vs. Ole Miss Hogs rally for victory after “Henry Heave”

6.) 1992 10-3 L vs. The Citadel Jack Crowe fired after loss

7.) 1999 28-24 W vs. Tennessee Hogs get revenge by same score as year before

8.) 2003 71-63 W (7OT) at Kentucky Matt Jones over Jared Lorenzen in shootout

9.) 2011 31-26 L vs. Ohio State Mallett throws late INT in Sugar Bowl

10.) 2010 31-23 W vs. LSU in LR Victory leads to BCS bid

11.) 1992 25-24 W at Tennessee Hogs shock No. 4 Vols in Knoxville

12.) 2006 38-28 L vs. No. 4 Florida Loss to eventual national champion in title game

13.) 1995 20-19 W vs. Alabama Meadors saves day against Tide

14.) 2003 38-28 W vs. Texas Hogs rack up 438 yards vs. No. 5 Longhorns

15.) 2000 27-6 W vs. Texas Satisfying victory over former SWC rival in Cotton

16.) 1998 42-6 W vs. Alabama First SEC game of Houston Nutt era

17.) 2008 31-30 W vs. LSU “Miracle on Markham II”

18.) 2005 70-17 L at Southern Cal Hogs’ worst loss in modern era

19.) 2012 34-31 L vs. La.-Monroe 2nd-half meltdown epitomizes John L. Smith era

20.) 2007 48-36 W vs. S.Carolina McFadden runs for SEC-record tying 321 yards

21.) 2006 27-10 W at Auburn McFadden’s coming-out party

22.) 2011 42-38 W vs. Texas A&M Wilson passes for school-record 510 yards

23.) 2009 23-20 L at Florida Hogs take referee hosing against No. 1 Gators

24.) 1995 34-3 L vs. Florida UA first besides Bama or Florida to play for title

25.) 2012 29-16 W Kansas State Hogs cap first 11-victory season since 1977

THE OTHER NOMINEE

1998 28-24 L at Tennessee Unbeaten Hogs fall on the “Stoerner Stumble”