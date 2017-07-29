Arkansas 274 shut for work on bridge

Maintenance on the Audie Ray Benson Bridge on Arkansas 274 in Calhoun County will require a road closing and detour for four days beginning Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Arkansas 274 will be closed to through traffic between Arkansas 203 and U.S. 167 from Monday, weather permitting.

Local traffic will be allowed past the barricades, the department said.

Metro on 07/29/2017