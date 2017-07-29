Arkansas big man target has good vibe with Anderson

— Arkansas big man target Amanze Ngumezi has approximately 20 scholarship offers, including one he received earlier in the week from Arkansas coach Mike Anderson.

“He just called and let me know how he loves my game and feels like with me going through his program will get me to the next level and me becoming a very versatile player,” Ngumezi said.

Ngumezi, 6-9, 235 pounds of Savannah, Ga., is playing for 1 Family in the Adidas Summer Championships. He had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal in a 75-71 losing effort to Game Elite 2019 on Wednesday.

He said he doesn’t know a lot about the Hogs, but is willing to learn.

“I told Coach Anderson that and he said he’s going to call me and send me texts to let me know more about the program,” Ngumezi said.

Ngumezi is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in the first three games of the Adidas Summer Championships. He said he doesn’t have any favorite schools.

“Out of all the offers I have.., I believe I have about 20 offers, there’s no school that’s above any other right now,” he said. “I’m just playing basketball. When I get done with AAU that’s when I’m going to sit down and know which schools I like.”

He’ll look at numerous factors when choosing a school.

“I’m going to look at all types of stuff… the weather, what they have in the area that I can do,” Ngumezi said. “I understand college is going to be the greatest years of my life and I don't want to be anywhere I’m not having fun because I know there’s more than basketball.

“I’m going to look at all types of stuff because I don’t want to be home sick. I’m also going to look at type offense they run and kind of defense they run.. how many people are going to be watching me play.”

While the relationship with Anderson is developing, Ngumezi said he has a good vibe with the Hog head coach.

“He seems like a down-to-earth guy,” Ngumezi said. “I like how he cracked a few jokes and was trying to be funny. I like that. He asked me what I want to be called and made me feel comfortable. Slim, he called me by my name.

"I feel comfortable around Coach Anderson. He seemed like a cool guy.”