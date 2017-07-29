Beltre up to 2,998 hits as Rangers topple Orioles

RANGERS 8, ORIOLES 2

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adrian Beltre had two RBI singles to increase his hit total to 2,998, Elvis Andrus homered and the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-2 on Friday night.

Nomar Mazara had three doubles, driving in two runs in the first to put the Rangers ahead to stay. He also doubled in the third and fifth innings, scoring both times on singles by Beltre.

Andrew Cashner (6-8) allowed only a solo home run by Jonathan Schoop in his seven innings. The Rangers right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Beltre, the 38-year-old third baseman in his 20th major league season, is on the brink of becoming only the 31st player in the 3,000-hit club. Ichiro Suzuki is the only current active player with more than 3,000 hits after reaching that milestone last season.

After grounding out in the first, Beltre shattered his bat on a bloop single to center in the third, grounded a ball up the middle for a hit in the fifth, and had an infield popout in the seventh. He is 9 for 14 through 4 games of a 9-game home stand.

Beltre, who won his fifth Gold Glove last season, has also played 62 consecutive games at third base without an error -- a career best and the club record.

Chris Tillman (1-6) allowed 8 runs and 9 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six, but trailed 2-0 before recording his first out. He has allowed 17 runs in the first inning of his 14 starts.

Shin-Soo Choo drew a leadoff walk on Korean Heritage Night at the ballpark before Andrus singled and Mazara doubled. Choo walked again to start the third, before Andrus extended his career high with his 14th home run.

Tillman was gone after Mike Napoli's double in the fifth, which scored Mazara and moved Beltre to third. A two-run single by Carlos Gomez off reliever Richard Bleier made it 8-0.

Schoop's 23rd home run of the season, and eighth of July, came in the sixth. Chris Davis had an RBI single in the eighth.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 1 Masahiro Tanaka took a perfect game into the sixth inning and struck out a career-high 14, pitching host New York past Tampa Bay for its fifth consecutive victory.

ANGELS 7, BLUE JAYS 2 Parker Bridwell pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings to win his third consecutive decision, C.J. Cron hit a two-run home run and visiting Los Angeles beat Toronto.

ROYALS 4, RED SOX 2 Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas homered off emergency starter Rick Porcello, who took over when David Price went back on the DL because of elbow inflammation, and Kansas City beat host Boston for its season-high ninth consecutive victory.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 5 Josh Reddick hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, lifting visiting Houston to a victory over Detroit. The Astros won despite getting only three innings from starter Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) in the left-hander's return from a neck injury.

INDIANS 9, WHITE SOX 3 Jose Ramirez had four hits, including a home run, Carlos Santana and Michael Brantley also homered, and Cleveland beat host Chicago for its eighth consecutive victory.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 10, BRAVES 3 Aaron Altherr homered twice and Jake Thompson pitched five scoreless innings in an emergency start to lead host Philadelphia to a victory over Atlanta.

MARLINS 7, REDS 4 J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a tie-breaking home run, to spark a four-run seventh inning and help Miami to a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 1 Brent Suter tossed seven scoreless innings and host Milwaukee slipped past Chicago to move within one-half game of first place in the National League Central.

CARDINALS 1, DIAMONDBACKS 0 St. Louis starter Michael Wacha pitched six innings and Jedd Gyorko drove in the lone run with one of his three hits, leading the Cardinals to a victory over visiting Arizona.

