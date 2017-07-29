Californians give $50,000 to set up UA scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE -- A California couple's $50,000 gift to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will create a student scholarship.

The J. Stephen and Kathryn L. Lauck Advance Arkansas Endowed Scholarship will support students from Arkansas, with preference in the awards for students who are the first in their families to pursue a bachelor's degree.

"Students often drop out because they can't afford it. These scholarships are for the strong students who work hard and are often working their way through college -- like I did," Stephen Lauck said in a statement released by UA.

He and his wife live in Ross, Calif., and he previously has been honored as an entrepreneur by UA's business college.

Stephen Lauck, originally from North Little Rock, earned a bachelor's degree from UA. In 1984, he bought a stake in Ashfield Capital Partners, an investment management business where he served as president and chief executive officer for 25 years, according to the university. He now serves as chairman of the board and portfolio manager for the San Francisco-based company.

