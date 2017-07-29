Don't stop for plaque on flyway

Dear Mahatma: I drive home every day on the Interstate 430/630 interchange and take the tallest flyway heading west on I-630 to southbound I-430. I'm whizzing along at 60 miles an hour and notice a plaque embedded in concrete. Is that really a plaque? What does it say? And how can anyone read it? -- Homeward Bound

Dear Bound: The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department confirms the existence of the plaque. It lists when the ramp construction began, in 2010; the members of the Highway Commission at the time; the director back then, Dan Flowers; Deputy Director Frank Vozel; and the contractors, Weaver Bailey Contractors Inc. and Manhattan Road and Bridge.

Please, pleads the Highway Department, do not stop to read the plaque. Read this column instead.

Many bridges have plaques such as this one. The new Broadway bridge has a plaque, which will last a lot longer than the people named on it.

Tempus fugit, folks. That's Latin for "time flies, and so does traffic coming up from behind!"

We use the exclamation point ironically, of course.

Vanity plate seen on a Tesla in Little Rock: LEKTRIK.

Hey: For years I've seen a dangerous situation at Markham and University. Drivers turning left from northbound University to westbound Markham pay little heed to traffic signals. The other day, while stopped southbound on University, I counted a full dozen cars proceeding through after southbound traffic had the green light to go. Any chance of getting some officers to hang out there? -- Drew

Dear Drew: Traffic enforcement is driven by complaint. Citizens fuss, police respond, and then move on to the next scene of traffic mayhem.

Let's toss out a couple of nonemergency numbers at the Little Rock Police Department: 371-4829, and 371-4830.

The Police Department is an uptown organization, and so there is also an email address: asklrpd@littlerock.gov.

This intersection could be worse. Before it was widened and improved, big rigs turning south onto University from eastbound Markham had to negotiate a retaining wall. Some didn't, and would either get hung up or fall onto the parking lot below. Our memory dimly recalls one unlucky driver onto whose car a truck fell two different times. If anyone else out there remembers this, please check in.

Dear Mahatma: Driving east on Interstate 630 today I couldn't help but notice the dilapidated condition of the sign indicating the exit for Central High School. Surely whatever agency is responsible could afford to respect this historic site by having a decent sign. What sort of impression does this make on tourists, not to mention shaming the natives who drive by. -- Central Alumnus Mom

Dear Mom: Given this is on an interstate highway, go to idrivearkansas.com. That's the fancy-pants website of the Highway Department. Go to the contact icon and then to "Report a Problem."

Then report.

Vanity plate seen around town: LICENSE.

