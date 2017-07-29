Driver hit by train in serious condition

A woman seriously hurt in a vehicle-train crash Thursday afternoon in south Arkansas remained hospitalized Friday, authorities said.

Genesis Dendy, 25, was listed in serious condition Friday afternoon at Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock, according to a news release from the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

The accident resulted in the death of Shamri Cole-Cox, 27, and Talisa Cannon, 28, both of Altheimer, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Dendy was flown to the Little Rock hospital after the crash.

Authorities say a westbound Chevrolet Cruze driven by Dendy was struck about 1:20 p.m. Thursday by a southbound Union Pacific Railroad train at the Garrett Road crossing in Wabbaseka.

That caused the mangled, four-door car to travel about 1,537 feet along the tracks before stopping at Paw Paw Road, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. It is believed Dendy failed to stop while approaching the tracks at a stop sign.

Wabbaseka, a town of about 250 residents, is about 19 miles northeast of Pine Bluff in Jefferson County.

State Desk on 07/29/2017