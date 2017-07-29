Electrocution at job site reported
An employee at a Benton County business was electrocuted on the job Wednesday, according to police.
Keith Brosch, who worked at Home Brands at 4560 E. U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs, died in a workplace accident, spokesman Lt. Derek Spicer said in a news release from the Siloam Springs Police Department.
Brosch's cause of death was accidental electrocution and an elevated fall, the release said.
