Fournette sheds gumbo to fatten bank

Leonard Fournette arrived at training camp and quickly learned of a new rule governing his weight: The Jaguars can fine him $630 per pound over their target for him.

That target was 231 pounds. He was at 235.

"I heard about it when I got in," Fournette said. "I gotta take this serious."

He has since eased up on his mom's gumbo, is now 7 pounds under the target weight and well below what he played at for LSU.

"Shout out to my mom," said Fournette, who chose to wear No. 27 here because he always has to have a seven in his number. "I need all my money."

Fournette ran with the second team to start his first training camp Thursday, but there are big plans for him in Jacksonville as Coach Doug Marrone has said he would prefer not throwing the ball and would like to run the ball every play.

"I want to go back to the old way," Marrone said. "I want to change the game."

Conspiracy theory?

A golf fan is believed to have unwittingly pocketed superstar Rory McIlroy's lost ball in the final round of Sunday's British Open, which could have cost him up to $203,000 in prize money.

McIlroy, 28, was penalized for losing his ball on the 15th hole after a wild shot, costing him a slim chance of catching Jordan Spieth and the leaders. But a man was filmed apparently picking up a ball from shrubs.

McIlroy went on to finish in a tie for fourth, earning $477,000 in prize money. Without the two-shot penalty, he could have been third. He started the final round nine shots behind ­Spieth -- and came within four of catching him -- before the drama at Royal Birkdale.

The Sun, a British tabloid, posted a 90-second video that starts just after McIlroy had hooked his tee shot.

A fan who realized the golfer was striding toward him began filming on his cellphone. His footage shows another spectator -- in shorts and holding a red umbrella -- leaning toward thick grass. He then straightens up holding a ball and puts it in his pocket.

McIlroy strides into view and the hunt for his missing ball begins.

The man filming can be heard whispering to a pal: "That fella just found the golf ball!" He giggles as he adds: "He's not told him! Terrible!"

The man thought to have taken McIlroy's ball blended into the crowd and slipped away.

Eventually the player admitted defeat and declared the ball lost. He took a bogey 6 on the hole and finished the tournament 5-under par.

"There was great excitement because Rory was getting into gear and a magical comeback charge for title glory was on," a fan who saw the incident said. "The mystery man's actions have changed the course of sporting history."

A bit of an oversell

During a recent edition of his Handsome Rambler podcast, Hannibal Buress discussed how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson used to "oversell" the Stone Cold Stunner whenever he would receive the move from "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during his professional wrestling career.

Johnson agreed with Buress, responding to the claim via Twitter by explaining that he and Austin "bet cases of beer" depending upon how much he could "sell" the move.

It appears there's some accuracy to the observation. Based off several videos found on YouTube, Johnson probably won those wagers more often than not.

