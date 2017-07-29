National Merit Scholars named

Sixteen Arkansas members of the high school Class of 2017 are among 900 students nationally to recently be named recipients of National Merit Scholarships that are financed by colleges and universities.

Leaders of each sponsoring college selected scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 a year for up to four years of undergraduate study.

The Arkansas recipients, their high schools, the institutions providing their awards and their probable career fields are:

Alexander: Olivia C. Overton: Pulaski Academy in Little Rock; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; civil engineering.

Bentonville: Lillian E. Larson: Bentonville High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; writing.

Andrew S. Palmer: Bentonville High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; medicine.

Brinkley: Landon G. Skouras: Brinkley High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; mechanical engineering.

Centerton: Brandon D. Ward: Bentonville High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; civil engineering.

Conway: Kevin M. Trickey: Conway High; Hendrix College, Conway; computer science.

El Dorado: Martin Boerwinkle of El Dorado: Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; University of Texas at Dallas; software engineering.

Fayetteville: Jack C. Meullenet: Fayetteville High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; bioengineering.

Meagan L. Olsen: Fayetteville High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; chemical engineering.

Greenwood: Bryce A. Cohea: Greenwood High; University of Tulsa, biology.

Hot Springs: Jackson R. Gregory of Hot Springs: Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; computer science.

Little Rock: Andrew R. He: Little Rock Central High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; economics.

Haya Safar: Pulaski Academy in Little Rock; George Washington University in Washington, D.C.; medicine.

Sarah L. Ware: Little Rock Christian Academy in Little Rock; University of Mississippi at Oxford; undecided on career.

Malvern: Amy H. Hendricks of Malvern: Glen Rose High; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; biochemistry.

Rogers: Virginia E. Paschal, Rogers High; Pomona College, Claremont, Calif.; political science.

