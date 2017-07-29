RAVENS

Flacco waits for healing

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Instead of playing football, Joe Flacco is playing the waiting game while his back heals.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback missed the first two days of training camp, and there's no telling when he will suit up.

Coach John Harbaugh said it might be a week, and Flacco agreed after his teammates walked off the field Friday.

"That's what we're all hoping for," said Flacco, now in his 10th NFL season. "I want to be out there as soon as possible."

Backup Ryan Mallett (Arkansas Razorbacks) ran the first team, and the Ravens signed quarterback David Olson on Friday.

Olson played under Harbaugh's brother, Jim, at Stanford. He transferred to Clemson for his senior season and most recently played in the Champions Indoor Football League.

"We had to have another quarterback to get through practice and get through reps," John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh brought up the possibility of signing free agent Colin Kaepernick on Thursday. Whether that happens might depend on Flacco's status.

"It has to do with our need," the coach said. "Joe's day-to-day. Do we really have to make that move or not? That's the decision that really has to be made."

Flacco insists his time on the sideline will be limited.

"I feel great. I can honestly say that," he said. "It's so early in camp that it's kind of useless to push through and maybe hurt yourself even more. "

COWBOYS

DE Moore suspended

OXNARD, Calif. -- While the year-long investigation of running back Ezekiel Elliott for domestic violence remains under review, per an NFL spokesman, the league made a decision to suspend another member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive end Damontre Moore has been suspended two games for violating the league's substance abuse policy, the NFL announced Friday. He will be able to play in the preseason and practice with the team until the week leading up to the season opener.

The suspension does not come as a surprise to the Cowboys, as Moore was arrested for DWI while with the Seattle Seahawks last December.

The Cowboys knew this outcome was possible when they signed him. But the team was comfortable signing Moore because they believe he has matured, according to Coach Jason Garrett.

Still, Moore adds to the stench of suspensions that smeared the Cowboys of late.

He joins defensive end David Irving, who will be suspended for the first four games of the season for using a banned suspension. Defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended for a year for repeated violations of the drug policy.

In addition to Elliott, cornerback Nolan Carroll and linebacker Damien Wilson could possibly be add to the list. Carroll was arrested for DWI in Dallas in May, and Wilson has two pending charges of aggravated felony assault, stemming from a July 4 arrest in Frisco, Texas.

CHIEFS

Pierre-Louis acquired

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have traded inside linebacker D.J. Alexander to the Seattle Seahawks for inside linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis, the team announced Friday.

Pierre-Louis, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2014. The 6-foot, 230-pound Pierre-Louis did most of his work on special teams last season, logging 227 special-teams snaps in 13 games. He finished the season with 12 tackles and also logged 71 defensive snaps.

Physically, he fits the bill for what the Chiefs have traditionally liked in an inside linebacker. He ran a blistering 4.51 40-yard dash at the 2014 NFL combine and was among the top overall testers at his position -- a continuation of former general manager John Dorsey's philosophy -- and could have some upside on the defensive side of the ball.

In his NFL draft profile that year, analyst Nolan Nawrocki described Pierre-Louis as a run-and-hit linebacker who had the traits to be used on special teams and develop as a nickel linebacker.

TITANS

Casey gets extension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a multi-year extension with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey.

The team announced the extension Friday as the Titans went through their conditioning test.

Casey still had two seasons remaining on his current contract. ESPN reported Casey received a four-year, $60.4 million extension.

General Manager Jon Robinson said it's rare to do an extension this early, but called Casey someone they want to keep around for years.

The Titans drafted Casey in the third round in 2011. He has missed only two games, playing in 94 with 33 sacks, 41 tackles for loss and 106 quarterback pressures. He is the team's first back-to-back Pro Bowl defensive player since Albert Haynesworth in 2007-08.

BEARS

McPhee has knee surgery

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- Chicago Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. There is no timetable for his return.

Coach John Fox described Friday's operation as "just a cleanup."

The Bears placed McPhee on the physically unable to perform list Wednesday after he mentioned during his physical that the knee was bothering him. He missed the first six games last season following surgery on his left knee.

Running back Jeremy Langford sat out Friday's practice after rolling an ankle during a walkthrough the previous night.

