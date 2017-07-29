RAYS

Cishek acquired in swap

SEATTLE — The Tampa Bay Rays continue to bolster their bullpen for the pennant race, acquiring reliever Steve Cishek from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for versatile right-hander Erasmo Ramirez.

It was a surprising deal announced Friday by teams that are competing for the same thing — a wild card spot in the American League. Tampa Bay began the day with the second wild card spot in the AL, with Seattle 3 ½ games behind. Cishek had appeared in 23 games this season for Seattle after recovering from major offseason hip surgery. Cishek was 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA, mostly working in the seventh and eighth innings out of Seattle’s bullpen. He was a closer in the past with the Marlins.

Ramirez has appeared in 26 games, with eight starts, for the Rays this year and was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA. He was with the Mariners from 2012-14.

METS

Reliever Ramos joins New York

SEATTLE — The New York Mets have acquired reliever A.J. Ramos from the Miami Marlins for two prospects: Class A pitcher Merandy Gonzalez and outfielder Ricardo Cespedes.

New York is seeking stability in a bullpen that’s been a mess since the loss of Jeurys Familia, who served a domestic violence suspension at the start of the season and then got hurt. The Mets have blown 13 of 36 save opportunities entering Friday’s game in Seattle and rank 26th in the major leagues in bullpen ERA at 4.81

Ramos, a 30-year-old right-hander, was an All-Star in 2016 and is 2-4 with 20 saves and a 3.63 ERA in 40 appearances this year for the Marlins. Ramos is a proven closer with 92 saves in the past three years and a career ERA of 2.78

He has a $6.55 million salary and is eligible for free agency after the 2018 season.

Duda heading to Tampa Bay

The out-of-contention Mets started their veteran dispersal by trading first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league pitcher Drew Smith.

Duda is eligible for free agency after the World Series, as are Mets outfielders Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce, second baseman Neil Walker, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and relievers Addison Reed and Jerry Blevins.

Duda, 31, is hitting .246 with 17 home runs and 37 RBI.

Smith, a 23-year-old right-hander, was a thirdround draft pick by Detroit two years ago and was dealt to Tampa Bay in April. He is 1-2 with a 1.60 ERA with 7 saves in 31 games this season for 4 minor league teams ranging from Class A to Class AAA.

RED SOX

Price back on 10-day DL

BOSTON — Red Sox pitcher David Price is going back on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left elbow.

Boston announced the move ahead Price’s scheduled start Friday night against Kansas City. Rick Porcello started in Price’s place. Eduardo Rodriguez will start today and Drew Pomeranz on Sunday in the series finale.

The inflammation is in the same elbow that Price strained during spring training and caused him to begin the regular-season on the disabled list. The Red Sox recalled Robby Scott from Class AAA Pawtucket to fill his spot on the 25-man roster.

Price, who is in the second season of a $217 million, seven-year contract, had made 11 starts since returning from his initial DL stint on May

He is 5-3 with a 3.82 ERA.

NATIONALS

Team trades for Kendrick, cash

PHILADELPHIA — Howie Kendrick has been traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Washington Nationals for minor league pitcher McKenzie Mills.

As part of the deal announced Friday night, the Phillies will send cash to the Nationals to cover part of the $3.55 million remaining in Kendrick’s $10 million salary.

Kendrick, 34, is hitting .340 with 2 home runs and 16 RBI this season, but he has been limited to 39 games due to injuries. He didn’t play in Friday night’s 10-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves after suffering a bruised left hand while being hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s 9-0 victory over the Houston Astros.

Kendrick has appeared in 24 games in left field, 10 games at second base and 1 at first.

Mills, a 21-year-old left-hander, is 12-2 with a 3.01 ERA in 18 starts with Class A Hagerstown.

PHILLIES

Hellickson traded to Orioles

Friday night’s game against Atlanta was scheduled to be Jeremy Hellickson’s final start before the trade deadline, one last gasp for the righthander to prove his value ahead of Monday.

That last start proved to be unnecessary as the Phillies, according to a report by MLB.com, traded Hellickson to Baltimore after scratching him just 30 minutes before he was set to take the mound, signaling the likelihood that a deal was near. Hellickson was replaced by Jake Thompson, who pitched five scoreless innings in his first action since being promoted Tuesday from Class AAA.

Hellickson had a 4.73 ERA this season in 20 starts. He allowed six runs last Saturday in five innings in what proved to be his final start with the Phillies.