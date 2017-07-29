GOLF

Flores leads Open

Matt Kuchar rallied to make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open on Friday, a day after fighting dizzy spells. Coming off a second-place finish Sunday in the British Open, Kuchar shot a 4-under 68 to reach 5 under -- leaving him seven strokes behind second-round leader Martin Flores at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario. Flores shot his second consecutive 6-under 66. Gary Woodland (63), Matt Every (68) and Brandon Hagy (68) were a stroke back at 11 under. Vijay Singh, at 54 the oldest player in the field, had a 68 to join Kevin Chappell (69), Ryan Ruffels (67), Charley Hoffman (66) and Harold Varner III (65) at 10 under. Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas was 9 under after a 69. Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) is 8 under after a 69. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is 8 under after a 68. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is 7 under after a 70. Bryce Molder (Conway) is four under after a 69.

Kerr out front by 1

Cristie Kerr birdied three of the last six holes in strong wind Friday at Dundonald Links for a 1-over 73 and a one-stroke lead in the Ladies Scottish Open at Irvine, Scotland. Kerr played the first 11 holes in 4 over, with a double bogey on the par-5 third and bogeys on Nos. 6 and 11. The 39-year-old American had a 5-under 139 total. Hall of Famer Karrie Webb, a stroke ahead of Kerr after a first-round 65, shot a 75 to drop to second. South Koreans Sun Young Yoo (69) and Sei Young Kim (72) were tied for third at 3 under. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) is 4 over after a 79. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

Five share lead in Wales

Bernhard Langer shot a 3-under 74 in rain and wind Friday at Royal Porthcawl to hold onto a share of the lead at the Senior British Open at Bridgend, Wales. The 59-year-old German star was tied at 1 over with Americans Tom Lehman (72), Steve Flesch (71) and Billy Mayfair (72) and Argentina's Mauricio Molina (73). American Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) was 2 over after a 72. Periods of steady rain and wind gusting over 35 mph sent the scores soaring, with the average score of 78.515 second only in tournament history to the 80.118 in 2005 in the first round at Royal Aberdeen. The 36-hole cut came at 13 over, second since the tournament became a PGA Tour Champions event to the 15 over in 2005. Tom Watson was tied for 20th at 7 over after a 77. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for 45th at 10 over after an 80. Glen Day (Little Rock) was 13 over after a 75.

Landry leads Web.com

Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead Friday after the first round of the Web.com Digital Ally Open at Overland Park, Kan. The first round was delayed until Friday because of heavy rain in the area late Wednesday night that flooded the course. Nicholas Thompson, Talor Gooch, Ben Taylor and Michael Gligic are tied at 7 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) is tied in a pack at 6 under. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is 4 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is 3 under. Zack Fischer (Little Rock) and Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) are each 3 under. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) shot even-par 71.

Chesters ahead in Europe

Ashley Chesters carded a 5-under 67 to take the lead at 9-under in the second round of the European Open at Hamburg, Germany, which was suspended due to failing light on Friday. The 27-year-old, who also had a bogey-free round on the opening day, was tied with fellow Englishman Jordan Smith at 8-under when play was halted due to a heavy downpour. Smith missed his last 11-foot par putt on the ninth hole when play resumed almost four hours later, while Chesters shot his fifth birdie to take sole leadership. Siddikur Rahman carded a 66 and was one stroke behind Chesters, along with defending champion Alexander Levy, Stuart Manley and Richard McEvoy, who all have to complete their second rounds this morning. Jens Fahrbring was even with Smith at 7-under. Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) was even after 10 holes.

TENNIS

Venus video released

A police officer told tennis star Venus Williams she likely caused a crash that fatally injured an elderly man last month but didn't cite her, saying it appeared the actions of a third driver left her in a bad spot, a newly released body camera video shows. The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., police video shows Williams walking uninjured and speaking calmly to officers minutes after the June 9 crash. The video also shows the other vehicle's passenger, retired teacher Jerome Barson, 78, was conscious, but bleeding and confused. It was later determined he had a broken spine and internal injuries. He died June 22. His wife, driver Linda Barson, told officers she had a broken arm. Security video released earlier showed Williams was driving straight on a green light as she exited her neighborhood but a car turning left cut her off, forcing her to stop midway as she crossed a busy six-lane intersection. When she restarted, her light had turned red and the Barsons' light had turned green. Their Hyundai sedan plowed into Williams' Toyota Sequoia SUV. The body camera video released late Thursday shows Williams, 37, listening intently as she sat in her SUV as Officer David Dowling, the lead investigator, explained to her why he believed after interviewing her and witnesses that she was at fault but wasn't going to give her a ticket. "You had a green light, so you had the right of way when you started to exit but because you got stuck in the middle of the intersection, you lost that right of way," Dowling told Williams. Linda Barson, he said, now had a green light "and had no way of knowing that you were going to come across." Williams asked Dowling, "In a situation like that, what do you do? Because you can't back up." Dowling replied, "Exactly. You just got stuck in a bad situation there. I would just let the insurance companies work it out. I am not giving you a citation." Palm Beach Gardens police now say the investigation remains open and no fault has been assigned. Barson's estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams on June 30, seeking unspecified damages. Williams' attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, declined comment through his spokesman.

SWIMMING

Manuel backs up Olympic victory at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Simone Manuel backed up her historic victory in Rio de Janeiro by rallying to beat Sweden’s world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom in the 100-meter freestyle Friday.

Another U.S. Olympic champion came up short in his bid for an individual gold in Budapest.

Ryan Murphy settled for silver in the 200 backstroke behind Russia’s Evgeny Rylov, while another American, Jacob Pebley, took the bronze.

Murphy swept the backstroke events last summer in Rio, but he hasn’t been quite as sharp in Budapest. He took bronze in the 100 and simply couldn’t catch Rylov in the longer event, the Russian finishing in 1 minute, 53.61 second to beat Murphy by a comfortable 0.60 seconds.

It was a huge night for the Russians, who captured two other individual golds and grabbed a silver in the men’s 4x200 free relay behind Britain.

Yulia Efimova bested American rival Lilly King in the women’s 200 breaststroke, easing a bit of the sting from two silvers in Rio and another loss to King in the 100 breast at Budapest.

In the men’s 200 breast, Anton Chupkov held off a pair of Japanese swimmers to claim the world title. Yasuhiro Koseki and Ippei Watanabe snagged the silver and bronze.

Efimova pulled away on the final lap to win by more than 2 seconds over another American, Bethany Galat. China’s Shi Jinglin grabbed the bronze over a fading King, who slipped to fourth after setting a blistering pace early in the race as she always does.

Efimova’s winning time was 2:19.64.

Sjostrom, who set a world record in the 100 free earlier in the meet while swimming the leadoff leg of the 4x100 relay, jumped out to a quick lead and was under her own record pace when she made the flip.

Manuel was lagging in third but her wind-milling stroke got stronger and stronger on the return lap. Hugging the lane rope to gain some drafting help, she steadily closed the gap and lunged for the wall just ahead of Sjostrom.

Manuel touched in 52.27 — edging the Swedish star by just four-hundredths of a second. Pernille Blume of Denmark picked up the bronze.

