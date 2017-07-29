Judge frees teens in French wildfire

BORMES-LES-MIMOSAS, France --Two teenagers suspected of a role in a wildfire west of Marseille were freed without charge Friday, and vacationers returned to beaches to the east on the Cote d'Azur after raging fires there were tamed.

The blazes scorched over 27 square miles, destroyed homes and forced the evacuation of more than 12,000 people in the worst fires France has seen in over a decade.

The two 16-year-old boys appeared before an investigating magistrate in Aix-en-Provence, suspected of a role in a fire Wednesday in Carro, where 370 acres burned.

They had been seen near the blaze, but the judge concluded there were no "grave and concordant" indications they had a direct role in the fire, Deputy Prosecutor Remy Avon said by telephone.

Instead, the judge gave the boys the status of "assisting witness." Under French law, that means they could later be charged in the case but can have access to court files as the probe continues.

Synthetic-pot dead at 9 in Auckland

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand officials on Friday urged people to stop smoking synthetic marijuana after nine people died after using the drug this month in Auckland, the nation's largest city.

The latest was a 31-year-old woman who died Thursday evening. Police suspect she was smoking synthetic marijuana shortly before her death, though they acknowledged that other factors may have contributed.

Synthetic marijuana is made with chemicals similar to those found in natural marijuana to give users a high. It is illegal in New Zealand, where authorities say the drug is dangerous and is sometimes laced with other chemicals.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall said the drug can cause seizures and many people have been hospitalized after using it.

Acting Detective Inspector Peter Florence said Friday that police were taking the problem seriously.

"Every day, police officers across the country are conducting search warrants and seizing synthetic cannabis and we are continuing to put suppliers and manufacturers before the courts," he said in a statement.

Italy to send ships to aid Libya patrols

MILAN -- Italy on Friday approved sending Italian naval ships to help the Libyan coast guard curb migrant trafficking in response to a request by the North African nation.

The measure is part of efforts to stanch the flow of hundreds of thousands of migrants who are smuggled out of Libya across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe each year by traffickers using unseaworthy boats.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni, who is under increasing pressure to manage migrant arrivals in Italy after being rescued at sea, said the initiative to help Libya patrol its shores "can give a significant contribution to reinforcing Libyan sovereignty. It is not an operation that we take against Libya sovereignty."

Details about the operation, including the rules of engagement, were not disclosed after the Cabinet's approval, but Gentiloni said Italy would "not be sending a huge fleet or air squadrons."

Human Rights Watch warned, however, that the Italian action could amount to a naval blockade that "could expose migrants and asylum seekers to even greater abuse."

