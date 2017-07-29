Austin idles 400 police SUVs over fumes

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Austin Police Department on Friday pulled nearly 400 Ford Explorer SUVs from its patrol fleet over worries about exhaust fumes inside the vehicles.

The move comes as U.S. auto safety regulators investigate complaints of exhaust fume problems in more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. In Austin, more than 60 officers have reported health problems since February and more than 20 were found to have measurable carbon monoxide in their systems, city officials said Friday.

Among the complaints were three crashes and 41 injuries, mostly loss of consciousness, nausea and headaches. Many of the complaints came from police departments, which use the Police Interceptor version of the Explorer in patrol fleets.

The city installed carbon monoxide alarms after officers began reporting getting sick while in the vehicles, and parked 60 of them when the alarms activated.

The decision left Austin scrambling to find replacement vehicles for more than half of its patrol fleet.

Mississippi crash grounds Marine planes

WASHINGTON -- The Marine Corps has grounded its entire KC-130T fleet of cargo planes, the same type of aircraft that crashed earlier this month in western Mississippi, killing all 16 aboard and marking the deadliest aviation accident for the Marines in more than a decade.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Marine Corps took the prudent action not to fly our KC-130T aircraft in the wake of the mishap on July 10 until further notice," 2nd Lt. Stephanie Leguizamon, a Marine spokesman, said in an email.

The aircraft that crashed on July 10 was from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452. It was flying from an airfield in North Carolina to Yuma, Ariz., to transport six Marines and one sailor from the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, a Special Operations unit, when it went down.

The move to ground the 12 aircraft fleet, operated entirely by the Marine Corps' reserve component, comes as investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly happened that day. The KC-130T is primarily used for cargo and refueling and is one of the oldest versions of the KC-130 line.

Indiana officer slain aiding at car crash

INDIANAPOLIS -- A police officer had no reason to suspect he was in danger before he was fatally shot while trying to help two people inside an overturned car in a yard along a busy Indianapolis street, his chief said Friday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jason Brown of Indianapolis on a murder charge regarding the killing Thursday of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan, 38. Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the attack or described the interaction between Allan and the car occupants once he reached the crash scene just outside of Southport, a municipality that is also part of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis police said two other officers, including one who was off-duty, returned fire and shot one of the people in the car, but they didn't specify whether it was Brown. Brown and the other person in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Sgt. Kendale Adams said Friday.

The car wasn't stolen and no arrest warrants were pending for Brown, Southport Police Chief Thomas Vaughn said. He said Allan would have been in "medic mode instead of police mode" as he approached the crash scene, which was in a largely residential area.

Louisiana escapee abducts, kills teen

BATON ROUGE -- A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden's teenage stepdaughter after escaping from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police.

Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish sheriff's office said in a statement.

The 18-year-old's body was found in a wooded area near the prison where Henderson crashed the car. Sheriff Ken Bailey said that investigators believe that Henderson stabbed Carney to death, but they're awaiting autopsy results.

Henderson stole a second vehicle and crashed it, too, before he entered a nearby home on prison property and found a gun, authorities said. He barricaded himself inside after a gunfight with prison guards. Police found his body inside the home after the standoff ended.

Investigators suspect that Henderson was fatally wounded while he traded gunfire with the guards before police arrived, according to the sheriff.

