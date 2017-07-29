Pearcy driver hit by log truck dies

An 85-year-old Pearcy man died Thursday when an unloaded log truck skidded into oncoming traffic and hit the front of his pickup on U.S. 70, authorities said.

It happened just before noon in the 6500 block of the highway, which is near the Garland County-Hot Spring County line.

Arkansas State Police said the unloaded 1996 Freightliner was headed east on the highway when a vehicle ahead of it slowed and it "abruptly braked." That sent the truck into a skid, and it traveled into the westbound lanes, a state police report said.

The truck then struck the front driver's side of a westbound 2008 Chevy pickup driven by Harvey Joe Bailey, the report said.

Crews had to free Bailey from the damaged vehicle, and he was then airlifted to a Hot Springs hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the log truck, 57-year-old Chris Avington of Arkadelphia, was not reported hurt.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry. The crash blocked both directions of the highway for more than an hour.

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record.

Metro on 07/29/2017