Police investigating homicide in west Little Rock
This article was published today at 10:29 a.m.
Police report that they are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight at a west Little Rock apartment complex.
The slaying occurred at 1601 N. Shackleford Road, according to the Little Rock Police Department. That is the listed address for The Berkley Apartments.
A briefing to the media will be given in that area around 11 a.m. Saturday.
It is the 36th homicide reported in Arkansas' capital city this year.
No further information was available Saturday morning.
Tigermule says... July 29, 2017 at 10:48 a.m.
Here it goes again. What once was a nice apartment complex is now the site of #36 and just a few blocks from #35, or was it 34?
