Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, July 29, 2017, 10:51 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police investigating homicide in west Little Rock

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 10:29 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police report that they are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight at a west Little Rock apartment complex.

The slaying occurred at 1601 N. Shackleford Road, according to the Little Rock Police Department. That is the listed address for The Berkley Apartments.

A briefing to the media will be given in that area around 11 a.m. Saturday.

It is the 36th homicide reported in Arkansas' capital city this year.

No further information was available Saturday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police investigating homicide in west Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Tigermule says... July 29, 2017 at 10:48 a.m.

Here it goes again. What once was a nice apartment complex is now the site of #36 and just a few blocks from #35, or was it 34?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online