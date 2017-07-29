Shooting victim in LR identified

Authorities have released the identity of a man who died after being shot Thursday night at a Little Rock apartment complex.

The Little Rock Police Department said Steven McPherson, 43, of North Little Rock died shortly after 9 p.m. at UAMS Medical Center.

Authorities in the area of the Big Country Chateau apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road heard gunshots shortly before 7:15 p.m. and were later directed to an apartment.

Inside, they found McPherson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Little Rock police said in a statement.

Witnesses told investigators that McPherson was shot after an argument inside the residence by a black man who is about 20 years old and who wore a black shirt and red shorts.

No arrests had been made Friday.

The killing was the 35th homicide of the year in Little Rock.

