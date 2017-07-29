Suspect is arrested in NLR bank heist

Police on Friday arrested a man accused of robbing a North Little Rock bank at gunpoint this month.

Adan Israel Vega, 25, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property. Police said Vega was the man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, made famous in the movie V for Vendetta, who held up a Simmons Bank branch at 3901 Camp Robinson Road on July 7.

Employees told police that the masked robber, who was armed with a rifle, grabbed cash and fled on foot, according to a police report.

There were no injuries.

Police said Friday that they received an anonymous tip that led to Vega's arrest. Further details were not released.

Vega was last known to reside at 5609 Shamrock Drive in North Little Rock.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

Burglars hit bank, taco shop, pizzeria

Police believe a string of burglaries in southwest Little Rock early Friday are connected and are seeking two men in the break-ins.

Police said burglars broke into a Taco Bueno, a Pizza Hut and a Centennial Bank, all within a few blocks of one another just off Mabelvale Plaza Drive.

Security footage reportedly shows two men walking in the parking lot outside the Pizza Hut and Taco Bueno around 6 a.m. and one man wearing a mask and gloves inside Centennial Bank.

Police noted that no alarms went off inside the Taco Bueno or the Pizza Hut and that the vault at the bank was unlocked. The safe at Taco Bueno was pried open.

Taco Bueno and Pizza Hut were still checking their inventories the morning after the break-ins. A spokesman for Centennial Bank said nothing was stolen from its branch.

Man faces charges in shooting at park

A 53-year-old Little Rock man named as a suspect in a shooting at a park outside Little Rock last week has been arrested.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office said that Joe Kelly was arrested Friday in Benton and then booked into the Pulaski County jail.

Kelly faces charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons in the July 18 shooting at a park in the 3800 block of Frazier Pike in College Station.

The victim, who was shot in the leg and the hand, was later reported to be in stable condition after being taken UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Assaulted, robbed, phone lender says

A Little Rock man was arrested on accusations that after borrowing a cellphone Thursday, he punched the lender in the face, kicked him and stole the phone, police said.

North Little Rock officers were called to a fight in the 100 block of East Washington Avenue sometime before 10:10 p.m., according to a police report.

Officers spoke with the victim, who said a man approached him and asked to use his cellphone. When the owner asked for it back, the man punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground, he told police.

The attacker then kicked him before taking his phone and drink, the report said.

Officers searched the area and found someone nearby that they said matched the assailant's description: 54-year-old Willie Mixon of Little Rock.

A witness who was walking next to Mixon told police he watched the assault and tried to get Mixon to stop, the report said.

Metro on 07/29/2017