Traffic to halt on Lowell road

Crews erecting bridge beams for a future section of U.S. 412 will require closing South Goad Springs Road in Lowell for five days next week beginning Monday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Workers will close all lanes on South Goad Springs between West Apple Blossom and Puppy Creek road for 15-minute intervals between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily through Friday, weather permitting.

The work will also require closing part of the Razorback Greenway Trail, the department said.

All vehicle traffic, cyclists, and pedestrians will be stopped outside the department right-of-way during these 15-minute intervals until an all-clear directive is given. Advance warning signs will be placed to notify traffic approaching the closure and flaggers will direct traffic, the department said.

The work is part of a $100.6 million project to build about 4 miles of the U.S. 412 northern bypass from Interstate 49 to Arkansas 112. It is expected to be completed in mid-2018.

Metro on 07/29/2017