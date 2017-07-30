2 Paragould residents die in motorcycle crash near Hardy

Arkansas State Police say two Paragould residents were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a sport utility vehicle in northern Arkansas.

A police report says 59-year-old Laughingbear Michaud and 62-year-old Kathy Michaud died in the crash Saturday on Highway 63 near Hardy.

The report says Laughingbear Michaud was driving and Kathy Michaud was a passenger when the motorcycle crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming SUV, then was struck by another motorcycle.

The driver of the second motorcycle was hospitalized in undisclosed condition. No other injuries are reported.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.