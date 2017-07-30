RK. YEAR RESULT OPP. COMMENT
1998 28-24 L at Tennessee Unbeaten Hogs fall on the “Stoerner Stumble”
2002 21-20 W vs. LSU in LR “Miracle on Markham”
2001 58-56 W (7OT) at Ole Miss Young Matt Jones outduels Eli Manning
2007 50-48 W (3OT) at LSU McFadden: “We got that wood right here!”
2015 53-52 W (OT) vs. Ole Miss Hogs rally for victory after “Henry Heave”
1992 10-3 L vs. The Citadel Jack Crowe fired after loss
1999 28-24 W vs. Tennessee Hogs get revenge by same score as year before
2003 71-63 W (7OT) at Kentucky Matt Jones over Jared Lorenzen in shootout
2011 31-26 L vs. Ohio State Mallett throws late INT in Sugar Bowl
2010 31-23 W vs. LSU in LR Victory leads to BCS bid
1992 25-24 W at Tennessee Hogs shock No. 4 Vols in Knoxville
2006 38-28 L vs. No. 4 Florida Loss to eventual national champion in title game
1995 20-19 W vs. Alabama Meadors saves day against Tide
2003 38-28 W vs. Texas Hogs rack up 438 yards vs. No. 5 Longhorns
2000 27-6 W vs. Texas Satisfying victory over former SWC rival in Cotton
1998 42-6 W vs. Alabama First SEC game of Houston Nutt era
2008 31-30 W vs. LSU “Miracle on Markham II”
2005 70-17 L at Southern Cal Hogs’ worst loss in modern era
2012 34-31 L vs. La.-Monroe 2nd-half meltdown epitomizes John L. Smith era
2007 48-36 W vs. S.Carolina McFadden runs for SEC-record tying 321 yards
2006 27-10 W at Auburn McFadden’s coming-out party
2011 42-38 W vs. Texas A&M Wilson passes for school-record 510 yards
2009 23-20 L at Florida Hogs take referee hosing against No. 1 Gators
1995 34-3 L vs. Florida UA first besides Bama or Florida to play for title
2012 29-16 W Kansas State Hogs cap first 11-victory season since 1977
