Arkansans Across the Minors
By Todd Pearce
This article was published today at 2:47 a.m.
Who's hot
CLARK EAGAN (A Pirates/Arkansas Razorbacks) has gone 15 for 36 (.417), including 3 home runs, with 10 runs scored and 13 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Eagan had 2 four-hit games and a three-hit game, all coming against the Lexington Legends (A Royals). He went 4 for 4 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored July 22 in a 16-2 victory over the Legends, then went 4 for 5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI on Monday in an 8-7 victory. Eagan finished the series by going 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored Tuesday in the West Virginia Power's 7-3 victory over the Legends.
TREY KILLIAN (High-A Rockies/Razorbacks/Mountain Home) ended a five-game losing streak and got back to .500 on the season Monday in the Lancaster JetHawks' 3-0 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (High-A Dodgers). Killian went 7 innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 walk while striking out 8 and threw 58 of his 91 pitches for strikes. He improved to 7-7 on the season with a 7.07 ERA in 21 starts.
Who's not
AHARON EGGLESTON (independent/Southern Arkansas) has gone 7 for 35 (.200) with 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, 3 walks and 6 strikeouts in his past 10 games for the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League. His last multi-hit game was July 19, when he went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Patriots' 9-6 loss to the Bridgeport Bluefish.
DOMINIC FICOCIELLO (AAA Tigers/Razorbacks) has gone 5 for 24 (.208) with 1 home run, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI and 5 strikeouts in 8 games since being promoted to the Toledo Mud Hens on July 19. His only multi-hit game was Tuesday, when he went 2 for 4 with a strikeout in the Mud Hens' 5-3 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA Red Sox).
News and notes
• Left fielder Ryan Scott (UALR/NLR) was activated from the disabled list by the Greenville Drive (A Red Sox) on July 21. Scott went 2 for 3 -- both doubles -- with an RBI and a run scored July 21 in Greenville's 4-1 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (A Marlins). He has gone hitless in his past four games, however, and has gone 3 for 20 (.150) with 8 strikeouts in 6 games since coming off the disabled list.
• Right-handed pitcher Dillon Drabble (Texarkana) was promoted to the Idaho Falls Chukars in the rookie Pioneer League from the Kansas City Royals' rookie-league team in the Arizona League on Tuesday. Drabble had an 0-0 record and 3.95 ERA in 6 appearances, including 3 starts, in the Arizona League. He gave up 8 runs --6 earned -- on 16 hits with 6 walks and 6 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings and opposing batters hit .302 against him. He took his first loss of the season Thursday in his initial appearance with the Chukars in a 3-0 loss to the Orem Owlz (R Angels). Drabble went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 1 earned run on 6 hits with 2 walks, 4 strikeouts and a wild pitch in the 22 batters he faced while throwing 28 of his 41 pitches for strikes.
• Three pitchers with Arkansas ties taken in last month's MLB Draft earned their first professional victories within a week. Third-round pick Trevor Stephan (Arkansas Razorbacks) earned his first victory July 23 as the Staten Island Yankees (short-A Yankees) beat the Lowell Spinners (short-A Red Sox) 4-1. Stephan pitched 4 innings and struck out 7 of the 13 batters he faced while throwing 38 of his 49 pitches for strikes. He's allowed just 2 earned runs on 10 hits with 17 strikeouts over 14 innings this season and batters are hitting .196 against him. Stephan is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 5 appearances, including 4 starts, for the Yankees.
Tyler Zuber (Arkansas State/White Hall), the sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Royals, earned his first professional victory Wednesday as the Burlington Royals beat the Johnson City Cardinals (R Cardinals) 10-6. Zuber allowed 4 runs -- none earned -- on 3 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts to the 12 batters he faced over 2 innings. He also earned a save July 23 in the Royals' 10-9 victory over the Bristol Pirates (R Pirates), in which he allowed 1 hit and induced 2 groundouts to the 3 batters he faced in his only inning of work. Zuber is 3 for 3 in save opportunities this season, and has a 1-0 record with a 2.20 ERA.
Chris Hunt (Henderson State/Greenwood), who was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 39th round, got his first victory Friday as the Gulf Coast League Cardinals defeated the Gulf Coast League Mets 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Hunt pitched 2 innings, allowing 3 hits with 2 strikeouts while inducing a groundout and 3 flyouts to the 9 batters he faced. Hunt has allowed just 3 earned runs on 11 hits with 12 strikeouts in 8 appearances for the Cardinals and is holding opposing batters to a .256 average. He has a 1-0 record with a 2.45 ERA.
-- Todd J. Pearce
Position players
PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB
Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;.307;71;231;28;71;8;0;1;28;8
Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AAA Marlins, New Orleans;.262;98;351;59;92;15;3;16;62;1
Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;.254;52;177;23;45;12;1;1;19;1
Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.234;77;286;30;67;8;0;1;21;19
Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.280;59;186;22;52;7;0;2;20;1
Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.254;95;327;57;83;15;3;8;37;15
Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.265;82;298;42;79;15;2;7;45;4
Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.259;69;228;34;59;10;0;1;28;11
Brett Eibner*;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City;.228;36;114;18;26;4;1;4;14;0
Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AAA Tigers, Toledo, Ohio;.299;98;354;55;106;21;2;8;41;11
Craig Gentry;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.241;36;145;15;35;6;2;1;16;6
Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.302;69;248;41;75;15;2;9;43;1
David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.347;51;193;38;67;12;1;9;47;9
Matty Johnson;ATU/Wat. Chapel;OF;independent, Lincoln, Neb.;236;33;123;19;29;4;1;3;12;7
Cameron Knight;UALR;C;R Cardinals, Johnson City, Tenn.;.188;10;32;4;6;1;0;1;3;0
Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;.263;53;175;19;46;14;0;2;21;1
Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;..303;20;76;17;23;4;0;4;10;1
Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.241;82;303;41;73;17;3;7;47;7
Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo.;.299;28;107;24;32;8;1;6;20;1
Tyler Spoon;UA/Fort Smith;C;High-A Red Sox, Salem, Va.;.278;39;144;19;40;7;2;2;20;1
Geraldo Valentin;SAU;IF;independent, Cleburne, Texas;.258;63;240;17;62;15;0;2;40;2
Bobby Wernes;Arkansas;3B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.272;34;125;22;34;11;0;6;21;1
Blake Wiggins;Pul. Academy;3B;R Reds, Goodyear, Ariz.;.267;12;45;5;12;3;0;0;4;0
Andy Wilkins;Arkansas;1B;AA Twins, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.271;33;129;20;35;13;0;8;28;0
Pitchers
PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO
Josh Alberius;UA/LR Christian;Short-A Marlins, Batavia, N.Y.;2-1;6.94;8;0;0;11.2;18;5;8
Barrett Astin*;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;2-2;6.68;15;2;0;32.1;45;19;34
D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;1-3;2.98;27;3;1;48.1;51;14;33
Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;9-5;2.56;19;19;0;105.1;80;40;116
Mike Bolsinger#;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;3-2;1.60;9;5;0;33.2;31;4;26
Andres Caceres;Arkansas State;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;4-3;4.73;10;8;0;45.2;34;39;51
Cannon Chadwick;Arkansas;short-A Mets, Brooklyn, N.Y.;0-0;0.00;8;0;1;14.0;10;6;19
Ethan Clark;Greenwood;A Marlins, Greensboro, N.C.;5-3;3.00;17;14;0;78.0;54;29;76
Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;2-4;7.13;14;0;2;35.1;39;16;35
Dillon Drabble;Texarkana;R Royals, Surprise, Ariz.;0-1;3.44;7;4;0;18.1;22;8;10
Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;2-3;3.94;27;0;2;45.2;49;27;27
Gray Fenter;W. Memphis;R Orioles, Sarasota, Fla.;0-1;9.35;5;5;0;8.2;9;6;7
Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;4-3;3.70;21;0;1;41.1;95;15;42
Chandler Hawkins;Arkansas State;independent, St. Paul, Minn.;2-2;3.72;25;0;0;32.2;30;16;22
Chris Hunt;HSU/Greenwood;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;1-0;2.45;8;0;0;11.0;11;1;12
Zach Jackson;Arkansas;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;2-2;3.13;31;0;4;37.1;24;20;42
Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;7-7;7.07;21;21;0;112.0;143;37;100
Jacob Lee;ASU/Jonesboro;AA Indians, Akron, Ohio;0-1;3.52;11;0;0;15.1;11;11;7
Cory Malcom;UALR;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;1.69;6;0;0;5.1;6;1;7
Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;1-2;4.45;23;0;1;32.1;25;25;33
David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;3-0;5.13;24;0;0;59.2;75;16;45
Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;3-6;5.08;13;12;1;74.1;86;19;59
Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;4-12;5.92;20;16;0;83.2;95;62;46
Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;4-3;4.55;14;6;1;57.1;58;21;50
Ryne Stanek;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;1.26;30;0;7;35.2;21;14;47
Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;short-A Yankees, Staten Island, N.Y.;1-0;1.29;5;4;0;14.0;10;3;17
Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;2-2;2.60;15;0;4;17.1;13;9;25
James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;1-1;2.60;15;0;4;17.1;13;9;25
Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;R Blue Jays, Bluefield, W.Va.;1-0;0.57;12;0;6;15.2;7;6;17
Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;8.33;26;0;0;27.0;32;29;22
Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;6-1;4.41;38;0;0;36.2;38;21;37
Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;7-5;5.14;20;18;0;105.0;110;38;92
Daniel Wright;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;4-7;7.26;13;13;0;62.0;75;27;37
Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;R Royals, Burlington, N.C.;1-0;2.20;9;0;3;16.1;17;7;27
Through Thursday's games
*on disabled list #called up to parent club
To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 07/30/2017
Print Headline: Arkansans Across the Minors
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansans Across the Minors
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.