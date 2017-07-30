Arkansans Across the Minors

Who's hot

CLARK EAGAN (A Pirates/Arkansas Razorbacks) has gone 15 for 36 (.417), including 3 home runs, with 10 runs scored and 13 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Eagan had 2 four-hit games and a three-hit game, all coming against the Lexington Legends (A Royals). He went 4 for 4 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored July 22 in a 16-2 victory over the Legends, then went 4 for 5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI on Monday in an 8-7 victory. Eagan finished the series by going 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored Tuesday in the West Virginia Power's 7-3 victory over the Legends.

TREY KILLIAN (High-A Rockies/Razorbacks/Mountain Home) ended a five-game losing streak and got back to .500 on the season Monday in the Lancaster JetHawks' 3-0 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (High-A Dodgers). Killian went 7 innings, allowing 2 hits, 1 walk while striking out 8 and threw 58 of his 91 pitches for strikes. He improved to 7-7 on the season with a 7.07 ERA in 21 starts.

Who's not

AHARON EGGLESTON (independent/Southern Arkansas) has gone 7 for 35 (.200) with 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, 3 walks and 6 strikeouts in his past 10 games for the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League. His last multi-hit game was July 19, when he went 3 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored in the Patriots' 9-6 loss to the Bridgeport Bluefish.

DOMINIC FICOCIELLO (AAA Tigers/Razorbacks) has gone 5 for 24 (.208) with 1 home run, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI and 5 strikeouts in 8 games since being promoted to the Toledo Mud Hens on July 19. His only multi-hit game was Tuesday, when he went 2 for 4 with a strikeout in the Mud Hens' 5-3 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA Red Sox).

News and notes

• Left fielder Ryan Scott (UALR/NLR) was activated from the disabled list by the Greenville Drive (A Red Sox) on July 21. Scott went 2 for 3 -- both doubles -- with an RBI and a run scored July 21 in Greenville's 4-1 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (A Marlins). He has gone hitless in his past four games, however, and has gone 3 for 20 (.150) with 8 strikeouts in 6 games since coming off the disabled list.

• Right-handed pitcher Dillon Drabble (Texarkana) was promoted to the Idaho Falls Chukars in the rookie Pioneer League from the Kansas City Royals' rookie-league team in the Arizona League on Tuesday. Drabble had an 0-0 record and 3.95 ERA in 6 appearances, including 3 starts, in the Arizona League. He gave up 8 runs --6 earned -- on 16 hits with 6 walks and 6 strikeouts over 13 2/3 innings and opposing batters hit .302 against him. He took his first loss of the season Thursday in his initial appearance with the Chukars in a 3-0 loss to the Orem Owlz (R Angels). Drabble went 4 2/3 innings, allowing 1 earned run on 6 hits with 2 walks, 4 strikeouts and a wild pitch in the 22 batters he faced while throwing 28 of his 41 pitches for strikes.

• Three pitchers with Arkansas ties taken in last month's MLB Draft earned their first professional victories within a week. Third-round pick Trevor Stephan (Arkansas Razorbacks) earned his first victory July 23 as the Staten Island Yankees (short-A Yankees) beat the Lowell Spinners (short-A Red Sox) 4-1. Stephan pitched 4 innings and struck out 7 of the 13 batters he faced while throwing 38 of his 49 pitches for strikes. He's allowed just 2 earned runs on 10 hits with 17 strikeouts over 14 innings this season and batters are hitting .196 against him. Stephan is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 5 appearances, including 4 starts, for the Yankees.

Tyler Zuber (Arkansas State/White Hall), the sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Royals, earned his first professional victory Wednesday as the Burlington Royals beat the Johnson City Cardinals (R Cardinals) 10-6. Zuber allowed 4 runs -- none earned -- on 3 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts to the 12 batters he faced over 2 innings. He also earned a save July 23 in the Royals' 10-9 victory over the Bristol Pirates (R Pirates), in which he allowed 1 hit and induced 2 groundouts to the 3 batters he faced in his only inning of work. Zuber is 3 for 3 in save opportunities this season, and has a 1-0 record with a 2.20 ERA.

Chris Hunt (Henderson State/Greenwood), who was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 39th round, got his first victory Friday as the Gulf Coast League Cardinals defeated the Gulf Coast League Mets 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader. Hunt pitched 2 innings, allowing 3 hits with 2 strikeouts while inducing a groundout and 3 flyouts to the 9 batters he faced. Hunt has allowed just 3 earned runs on 11 hits with 12 strikeouts in 8 appearances for the Cardinals and is holding opposing batters to a .256 average. He has a 1-0 record with a 2.45 ERA.

-- Todd J. Pearce

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;.307;71;231;28;71;8;0;1;28;8

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AAA Marlins, New Orleans;.262;98;351;59;92;15;3;16;62;1

Michael Bernal;Arkansas;2B;A Giants, Augusta, Ga.;.254;52;177;23;45;12;1;1;19;1

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.234;77;286;30;67;8;0;1;21;19

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.280;59;186;22;52;7;0;2;20;1

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.254;95;327;57;83;15;3;8;37;15

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.265;82;298;42;79;15;2;7;45;4

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.259;69;228;34;59;10;0;1;28;11

Brett Eibner*;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City;.228;36;114;18;26;4;1;4;14;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AAA Tigers, Toledo, Ohio;.299;98;354;55;106;21;2;8;41;11

Craig Gentry;UA/Fort Smith;LF;AAA Orioles, Norfolk, Va.;.241;36;145;15;35;6;2;1;16;6

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;.302;69;248;41;75;15;2;9;43;1

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.347;51;193;38;67;12;1;9;47;9

Matty Johnson;ATU/Wat. Chapel;OF;independent, Lincoln, Neb.;236;33;123;19;29;4;1;3;12;7

Cameron Knight;UALR;C;R Cardinals, Johnson City, Tenn.;.188;10;32;4;6;1;0;1;3;0

Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;A Orioles, Salisbury, Md.;.263;53;175;19;46;14;0;2;21;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;..303;20;76;17;23;4;0;4;10;1

Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.241;82;303;41;73;17;3;7;47;7

Chad Spanberger;Arkansas;1B;R Rockies, Grand Junction, Colo.;.299;28;107;24;32;8;1;6;20;1

Tyler Spoon;UA/Fort Smith;C;High-A Red Sox, Salem, Va.;.278;39;144;19;40;7;2;2;20;1

Geraldo Valentin;SAU;IF;independent, Cleburne, Texas;.258;63;240;17;62;15;0;2;40;2

Bobby Wernes;Arkansas;3B;A Rockies, Asheville, N.C.;.272;34;125;22;34;11;0;6;21;1

Blake Wiggins;Pul. Academy;3B;R Reds, Goodyear, Ariz.;.267;12;45;5;12;3;0;0;4;0

Andy Wilkins;Arkansas;1B;AA Twins, Chattanooga, Tenn.;.271;33;129;20;35;13;0;8;28;0

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Josh Alberius;UA/LR Christian;Short-A Marlins, Batavia, N.Y.;2-1;6.94;8;0;0;11.2;18;5;8

Barrett Astin*;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;2-2;6.68;15;2;0;32.1;45;19;34

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;1-3;2.98;27;3;1;48.1;51;14;33

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AAA Red Sox, Pawtucket, R.I.;9-5;2.56;19;19;0;105.1;80;40;116

Mike Bolsinger#;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;3-2;1.60;9;5;0;33.2;31;4;26

Andres Caceres;Arkansas State;independent, Little Falls, N.J.;4-3;4.73;10;8;0;45.2;34;39;51

Cannon Chadwick;Arkansas;short-A Mets, Brooklyn, N.Y.;0-0;0.00;8;0;1;14.0;10;6;19

Ethan Clark;Greenwood;A Marlins, Greensboro, N.C.;5-3;3.00;17;14;0;78.0;54;29;76

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;2-4;7.13;14;0;2;35.1;39;16;35

Dillon Drabble;Texarkana;R Royals, Surprise, Ariz.;0-1;3.44;7;4;0;18.1;22;8;10

Connor Eller;OBU/Sylvan Hills;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;2-3;3.94;27;0;2;45.2;49;27;27

Gray Fenter;W. Memphis;R Orioles, Sarasota, Fla.;0-1;9.35;5;5;0;8.2;9;6;7

Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;4-3;3.70;21;0;1;41.1;95;15;42

Chandler Hawkins;Arkansas State;independent, St. Paul, Minn.;2-2;3.72;25;0;0;32.2;30;16;22

Chris Hunt;HSU/Greenwood;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;1-0;2.45;8;0;0;11.0;11;1;12

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;High-A Blue Jays, Dunedin, Fla.;2-2;3.13;31;0;4;37.1;24;20;42

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;7-7;7.07;21;21;0;112.0;143;37;100

Jacob Lee;ASU/Jonesboro;AA Indians, Akron, Ohio;0-1;3.52;11;0;0;15.1;11;11;7

Cory Malcom;UALR;R Cardinals, Jupiter, Fla.;0-0;1.69;6;0;0;5.1;6;1;7

Jacob Morris;Arkansas;independent, Grand Prairie, Texas;1-2;4.45;23;0;1;32.1;25;25;33

David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;3-0;5.13;24;0;0;59.2;75;16;45

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;3-6;5.08;13;12;1;74.1;86;19;59

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;4-12;5.92;20;16;0;83.2;95;62;46

Nolan Sanburn;Arkansas;High-A Nationals, Woodbridge, Va.;4-3;4.55;14;6;1;57.1;58;21;50

Ryne Stanek;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;1.26;30;0;7;35.2;21;14;47

Trevor Stephan;Arkansas;short-A Yankees, Staten Island, N.Y.;1-0;1.29;5;4;0;14.0;10;3;17

Richie Tate;Marked Tree;independent, Fargo, N.D.;2-2;2.60;15;0;4;17.1;13;9;25

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;1-1;2.60;15;0;4;17.1;13;9;25

Ty Tice;UCA/Prairie Grove;R Blue Jays, Bluefield, W.Va.;1-0;0.57;12;0;6;15.2;7;6;17

Ashur Tolliver;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;8.33;26;0;0;27.0;32;29;22

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;6-1;4.41;38;0;0;36.2;38;21;37

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C..;7-5;5.14;20;18;0;105.0;110;38;92

Daniel Wright;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;4-7;7.26;13;13;0;62.0;75;27;37

Tyler Zuber;ASU/White Hall;R Royals, Burlington, N.C.;1-0;2.20;9;0;3;16.1;17;7;27

Through Thursday's games

*on disabled list #called up to parent club

To make additions or corrections to this list, please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 07/30/2017