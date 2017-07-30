Arkansas target Hellems blows up with offers

— There’s not many prospects who have had a more productive summer than highly recruited forward Jericole Hellems.

Hellems, 6-6, 190 pounds of St. Louis Chaminade has seen his offer list dramatically grow and now has more than 20 offers from schools like Arkansas, Kansas State, Florida State, Boston College, Missouri, North Carolina State and South Carolina. The Hogs extended an offer about two weeks ago.

He’s communicated with Coach Mike Anderson and assistant Scotty Thurman.

“It’s just a blessing and I was just excited to have the opportunity to be looked at Coach Thurman and Coach Anderson,” Hellems said.

The Razorbacks were courtside to watch Hellems and Bradley Beal Elite this week during the Bigfoot Hoops tournament. Thurman and associate head coach Melvin Watkins saw Hellems score 17 points that included four 3-pointers in a blowout win on Saturday morning.

Hellems and Thurman are in contact on a daily basis.

“We’ve been talking a lot pretty much every day,” Hellems said. “He’s always asking if I’m in the gym and I tell him I am. We talk about everyday about random stuff.”

He averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a steal while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line for Chaminade as a junior.

The Hogs intrigue Hellems.

“I have a high interest,” he said. “I’m open right now. The Razorbacks are definitely interesting.”

Hellems had five offers in January, but has added numerous offers in the last month or so.

“I was in the gym everyday in June and just worked,” Hellems said.

He admits the barrage of offers has his head spinning at times.

“It’s a little overwhelming, but then again it’s just exciting,” he said.

When Hellems gets back to home he plans to start setting up visits.

“I’m going to try and speak with my parents and set up a couple of visits, but I’m not sure which visits though,” Hellems said.

Hellems said building a strong relationship with a school’s coaching staff is a priority.

“And the opportunity to come in and impact the school as soon as I come in,” Hellems said.

College coaches like Hellems' versatility.

“Most of the time they recruit me as the three and kind of a stretch four,” he said.