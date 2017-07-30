Beltre 1 short of 3,000 as Orioles shut out Rangers

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 4, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Adrian Beltre singled to get within one hit of 3,000 for his career in the Texas Rangers' 4-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Beltre was 1 for 4, grounding a ball through the left side of the infield for a hit leading off the fourth. He had two chances after that to become the 31st major leaguer with 3,000 hits, but grounded out to short in the sixth and was retired on a double play in the ninth when third baseman Manny Machado made a slick snag on a short-hopper before a sidearm sling to second base.

Kevin Gausman (8-7) went 8 2/3 innings to win his fifth consecutive decision over seven starts. He struck out eight and threw 118 pitches.

Zach Britton converted his 56th consecutive save chance, and seventh this season. He relieved with two on and got Carlos Gomez to ground out, completed the Orioles' sixth shutout this season.

The Rangers, who had scored 28 runs the previous three games, were held scoreless for the fourth time.

Trey Mancini and Caleb Joseph both hit solo home runs in the second off Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-1).

The closest Texas came to scoring was when young slugger Joey Gallo led off the third with a towering shot to straightway center field. Adam Jones got back to the 8-foot wall, leaped and caught the ball that looked like it would be Gallo's 26th home run.

ANGELS 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Troy Scribner (1-0) pitched three innings in his major league debut, Cliff Pennington drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth and visiting Los Angeles rallied to beat Toronto.

YANKEES 5, RAYS 4 Brett Gardner hit a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to give host New York its sixth consecutive victory, this one over Tampa Bay.

TIGERS 5, ASTROS 3 Jose Iglesias hit two RBI doubles, Matt Boyd pitched into the seventh inning and Detroit beat visiting Houston.

INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 4 Pinch-hitter Brandon Guyer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning for the go-ahead run and Cleveland won its ninth consecutive game, beating host Chicago.

RED SOX 9, ROYALS 8 (10) Sandy Leon slid into home plate and avoided catcher Drew Butera's tag on Eduardo Nunez's ground out in the 10th inning, lifting Boston past visiting Kansas City to end the Royals' nine-game winning streak.

ATHLETICS 5, TWINS 4 Rajai Davis hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally host Oakland to a victory over Minnesota.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 2, GIANTS 1 Corey Seager had three hits, Cody Bellinger drove in two runs and Los Angeles beat visiting San Francisco for its seventh consecutive victory.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 3 (11) Ty Kelly singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning to lift host Philadelphia to a comeback victory over Atlanta.

ROCKIES 4, NATIONALS 2 German Marquez carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Trevor Story homered and visiting Colorado beat Washington in a matchup of playoff contenders.

CUBS 2, BREWERS 1 (11) Jason Heyward homered in the 11th inning, and Chicago beat host Milwaukee to strengthen its hold on first place in the NL Central.

MARLINS 7, REDS 3 Adam Conley won consecutive starts for the first time this season, Christian Yelich hit a three-run home run and Miami beat visiting Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, CARDINALS 1 Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke pitched seven strong innings and Arizona beat host St. Louis.

PADRES 4, PIRATES 2 Dinelson Lamet pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning and fellow rookie Manuel Margot homered and scored twice, leading San Diego to a victory against visiting Pittsburgh.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 3, METS 2 Yovani Gallardo took a shutout into the sixth inning and host Seattle beat New York, ending Jacob deGrom's eight-start winning streak.

