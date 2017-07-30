COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

July 31-Aug. 4

31st Annual Community Development Institute

CONWAY — The 31st annual Community Development Institute will take place Monday through Friday in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave., at the University of Central Arkansas. UCA’s Center for Community and Economic Development will present keynote speaker Ben Muldrow, The Power of Place, at 8 a.m. Thursday; Living on the Edge: A Poverty Simulation, from 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday; and an awards ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday. For more information, contact Amy Whitehead at (501) 852-2930 or amyw@uca.edu.

Aug. 1

Millage-proposal meeting

VILONIA —The Vilonia School District will have a community meeting from 7-8 p.m. in the Frank Mitchell Intermediate School cafeteria to discuss the proposed 5.7-mill property-tax increase to build a 1,200-seat auditorium and a career and technical education building, and to renovate existing space in the high school.

Aug. 1 and 2

River Valley Business Expo

RUSSELLVILLE — The 2017 River Valley Business Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the John E. Tucker Coliseum on the Arkansas Tech University campus, 1604 N. Coliseum Drive. The preview party will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call (479) 968-2530.

Aug. 2

First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break

CONWAY — The First Wednesday Ladies’ Lunch Break will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Second Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at Dave Ward Drive and Farris Road. Women of all ages are invited to attend. Lunch, for $5, includes a drink and dessert. Child care is available at no charge with advance registration by calling (501) 327-4066 or (501) 730-4106 by Monday.

Aug. 3

Photography, Poetry Exhibit and Reception

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute will host We’re Not Telling You Everything: Words and Images From the Wichita Mountains during August. The exhibition, which includes photographs by Don House and Sabine Schmidt and poetry by Sy Hoahwah, will kick off with a reception and artist-led gallery walk from 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Institute’s Flagstone Foyer. Admission to the reception, which will feature both House and Schmidt discussing their work, is free, though preregistration is required. For more information or to register for the reception, visit www.rockefellerinstitute.org/wichita.

The Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade

HEBER SPRINGS — The Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade — with the theme Celebrating Our Past! — will kick off at 6 p.m. at Harps Food Store, 901 W. Main St., and travel down Main Street to Spring Park, the site of a three-day carnival by the Johnson Brothers Amusement. Prizes will be given for first-, second- and third-place floats — $500, $300 and $200, respectively. Lineup will start at 5 p.m. For more information, call the American Legion Post at (501) 362-9979 or Gabe Cothron at (501) 206-9571.

Aug. 4

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Friday. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Aug. 4 and 5

St. Joseph School Bazaar

CONWAY — The St. Joseph School Bazaar will take place both days at the school, 502 Front St. The annual event features food, fellowship, games, giveaways and prizes. There will be a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday. A flea market will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday. The midway will open at 5:30 p.m. both days. The grand prize giveaway will be a 2017 Ford Mustang V6 coupe. For more information, visit sjsbazaar.weebly.com.

Aug. 5

Rise ’N Shine 5K

RUSSELLVILLE — The Rise ’N Shine 5K and Family Flip Flop Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. at Lake Dardanelle State Park. Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit Camp Sunshine. The entry fee is $25 per person for the 5K and $25 per family for the Flip Flop Walk. For more information, call (479) 970-9422.

Game Day-Pool Tournament and Bingo

SCOTLAND — The Scotland Senior Center, 11763 Arkansas 95 W., will have a Game Day-Pool Tournament and Bingo. People of all ages are welcome. There will be a country breakfast from 8-9 a.m. for $6 per person, and lunch will be available at noon. Registration for pool will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a $10 entry fee, and games will start at 10 a.m., with double elimination on each set of pool games. Bingo games with prizes will begin at 10 a.m. For more information, call the Senior Center at (501) 592-3377.

Ongoing

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email

nancy@fcl.org.

CASA Volunteer Interviews

RUSSELLVILLE — Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 5th Judicial District will have interviews for CASA volunteers in Pope County in August. Volunteers need to be at least 21 years old and interested in being an advocate for abused or neglected children in foster care in Pope County. Training sessions will be from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pope County Courthouse, 100 W. Main St. For more information, call (479) 880-1195.

UCA’S Reynolds Performance Hall 2017-18 Tickets

CONWAY — Single tickets to the 2017-18 Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall season at the University of Central Arkansas will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 7. Tickets will be available online at uca.edu/reynolds, at the box office and by phone at (501) 450-3265. Individual tickets for all shows except lectures are $30 to $40 for adults, and $10 for UCA students and children; lectures are $15 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, contact Amanda Horton, director of Reynolds, at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu, or visit uca.edu/reynolds for details about all upcoming performances.

Peas Take One Veggie Cart

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Faulkner County Urban Farm Project will have the Peas Take One Veggie Cart available each Monday throughout the summer in the front lobby of the library, 1900 Tyler St. The cart will have a wide variety of vegetables and fruits for the public to take home. Nutritional-fact cards will accompany the produce, as well as recipe cards.

Summer Concert Series

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library’s annual Summer Concert Series takes place indoors to beat the heat. All are invited for music from local musicians and summer snacks. All concerts are at 2 p.m. Sundays. The schedule includes today, Wightman and Karen Harris; Aug. 6, John Murphy; Aug. 13, Fat Soul Band; and Aug. 20, Wyatt Jones. For more information, call (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Conway Dragon Boat Festival

CONWAY — The third annual Conway Dragon Boat Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Beaverfork Lake Park, 20 Kinley Drive. The event is sponsored by the Junior Auxiliary of Conway. For more information, visit jaconway.org/dragon-boat-festival.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tickets are on sale for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser, set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Conference Center. The dinner and dance will feature beach food, a silent auction, a pay-as-you-go bar and live music by Lucky Draw. Tickets are $25, and 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. For more information, call (501) 884-4440.

EZ Bike Poker Rider

RUSSELLVILLE — The EZ Bike Poker Rider bike tour will take place Aug. 26, beginning at the Russellville Depot. The bike tour fee is $35, and $20 for the running event. For more information, call (479) 567-6132.

Music Downtown at Sundown

RUSSELLVILLE — The Flat Five and Leah & the Mojo Doctors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Depot Park, 320 W. C St. The Music Downtown at Sundown concerts are free to the public, but donations are welcome. For more information, call (479) 986-2530.

Relay for Life Luminaria Ceremony

RUSSELLVILLE — The traditional luminaria ceremony for the Relay for Life of Pope, Yell and Conway counties will take place from 9-9:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Russellville Depot Park downtown. The ceremony will follow the quarterly Downtown Art Walk, scheduled to end at 9 p.m. For more information, visit the local Relay for Life web page at relayforlife.org/popear or the organization’s Facebook page.

All Re’ved Up 4 Kidz Benefit Car Show

RUSSELLVILLE — The All Re’ved Up 4 Kidz Benefit Car show will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at 1509 E. Main St. (the parking lot of Brangus). The entry fee is $20 per vehicle. The event is a benefit for Court Appointed Special Advocates of the 5th Judicial District. For more information, call (479) 264-6677.

