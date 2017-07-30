COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

July 31-Aug. 3

Robotics Camp

ARKADELPHIA — The Henderson State University Department of Engineering and Physics will host a robotics camp from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the Reynolds Science Center. Tuition is $100 per person and includes daily lunch. For more information, email clardys@hsu.edu.

Aug. 1 and 3

Watercolor Class

BRYANT/BENTON — Watercolorists of all skill levels are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 2

Women’s Welcome Club Business/Luncheon Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. The speaker will be Susan Harper. The cost of the luncheon is $20 per person. For more information, call (501) 339-1899.

Aug. 3

Taste of Bryant

BRYANT — The Bryant Chamber of Commerce will present the 18th annual Taste of Bryant at 6 p.m. at Bishop Park. The event will feature games, drinks, door prizes, a chocolate fountain, music and more. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit bryantchamber.com.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 4

August Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The August show in the Summer Exhibition Series at the Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827 A Central Ave., will open Friday with a reception from 5-9 p.m. in conjunction with the monthly Gallery Walk downtown. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Artists with work in the exhibit include Michael Ashley, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Jason Sacran, Sandra Sell, Gary Simmons and others. New paintings by Sell and a selection of the artist’s sculptures will be showcased. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit www.justusfineart.com.

Rise and Shine Craft Time

BENTON — Crafters are invited to make a yarn-wrapped bottle at 10 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Aug. 5

Summer SoulFest 2017

ARKADELPHIA — Summer SoulFest 2017 will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Recreation Center, 2555 Twin Rivers Drive. The event will feature live music, the spoken word and a fashion show. For more information, call (870) 403-6187.

Ongoing

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Friday. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Fashion Extravaganza

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit Fashion Extravaganza will be available through Sept. 1 at

625 Main St. The exhibition features costumes depicting the 1700s through current fashions. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to

5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216 or visit ccahc.org.

Summer Food Program

BRYANT — All children ages 18 and younger are invited to have free breakfast and lunches through Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant. The Summer Food Program is sponsored by the Bryant Public Schools. For more information, call (501) 847-5632.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Upcoming

Swingin’ for a Reason

BRYANT — The sixth annual Swingin’ for a Reason Charity Golf Tournament will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hurricane Golf and Country Club. For more information or to register in advance, visit bryantbgc.org/golftournament.

Unity Festival

BENTON — Arkansas Stop the Violence and Helping Hands & Caring Hearts of Benton will sponsor the Unity Festival, a Christian worship service and event, from noon to 7 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Tyndall Park. The event will feature games, food, prizes, a shoe drive and more.

The Wrecking Crew

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — A screening of The Wrecking Crew, a music documentary, will show at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Coronado Community Center. Tickets are $10 per person. There will be a meet-and-greet with director Denny Tedesco after the showing. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Clinton Day Dinner

ARKADELPHIA — The 22nd annual Clinton Day Dinner, sponsored by the Democratic Party of Clark County, will take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Henderson State University Garrison Center’s Grand Ballroom. The keynote speaker will be John Brummett, a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Tickets are $35 per person. For more information, call (870) 464-1096.

Spotlight on Arkadelphia

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s annual Spotlight on Arkadelphia Community and Service Fair will take place from 8-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22 on Heflin Plaza and the Student Village circle. For more information or to register in advance, visit obu.edu/spotlight.

Amplify Christian Music Festival

BENTON — The Amplify Christian Music Festival will begin at 3 p.m. Aug. 25 and at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at 15523 Interstate 30. The event is free, but advance registration is required. For more information, visit amplifyfest.org.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

HOT SPRINGS — Tickets are on sale for a night of dancing, drinks and big-band music as the Glenn Miller Orchestra swings into Hot Springs for a performance at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Hot Springs Convention Center’s Horner Hall. In two 45-minute sets with a 20-minute intermission, the orchestra will perform the tunes of the career of Glenn Miller. A cash bar will be available. Tickets are $35 for reserved VIP table seating and $25 for general-admission table seating. Purchase tickets online at www.prekindle.com. The box office will open at 5 p.m. the day of the event, and the doors to Horner Hall will open at 5:30. For more information, contact Bill Solleder at bsolleder@hotsprings.org or (501) 321-2027.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.