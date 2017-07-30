COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

June 30 – Aug. 2

Vacation Bible School

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St., invites all elementary school children to attend Vacation Bible School from 6:30-8 p.m. today through Wednesday. The school will feature prayer, songs, Bible stories, puppets, food, contests and the church mouse. For more information, call the church at (501) 982-5018.

Aug. 1

Independence County Republican Committee Meeting

BATESVILLE— The Independence County Republican Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Citizens Bank Annex, 285 E. College St. Conduit for Action will discuss the recent Arkansas legislative session, focusing on major bills that came before the General Assembly, as well as provide information on the voting records of local state representatives and senators. Conduit for Action is an Arkansas nonprofit focused on educating on and advocating for the benefits of economic freedom, limited government and individual liberty. To learn more, visit www.conduitforaction.org.

Aug. 3

The Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade

HEBER SPRINGS — The Old Soldiers Reunion and Parade — with the theme Celebrating Our Past! — will kick off at 6 p.m. at Harps Food Store, 901 W. Main St., and travel down Main Street to Spring Park, the site of a three-day carnival by the Johnson Brothers Amusement. Prizes will be given for first-, second- and third-place floats — $500, $300 and $200, respectively. Lineup will start at 5 p.m. For more information, call the American Legion Post at (501) 362-9979 or Gabe Cothron at (501) 206-9571.

Aug. 4

Governor’s Arts Awards Nominations Deadline

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards. The annual awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators and corporations for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. The deadline for nominations is Friday. To download a nomination form or to submit a nomination online, visit arkansasarts.org. Nominees must be current Arkansas residents or Arkansas-based corporations. For more information, contact Cheri Leffew at (501) 324-9767 or cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Aug. 4 – Aug. 6

The Secret Garden

SEARCY — Center on the Square will present The Secret Garden at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Food will be provided by Daisy’s Lunchbox and will be served an hour before the show. For tickets, visit www.centeronthesquare.org.

Aug. 5

Stuff the Bus

BATESVILLE — Stuff the Bus, the United Way of North Central Arkansas’ annual effort to collect school supplies and other basic items for children in Independence County, is underway. The Wood Family Dealerships will donate athletic shoes and encourage others to do the same. School buses will be at the Walmart Supercenter, 3150 Harrison St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, the annual Arkansas sales-tax holiday, to collect school supplies and shoes.

Aug. 5 and Aug. 6

Charity Golf Tournament

BATESVILLE — The first Howard L. House Memorial Charity Golf Tournament will take place at 10 a.m. both days at The Course at Eagle Mountain, 800 Gap Road. The event will honor Howard L. House, one of the visionaries and founders of The Course at Eagle Mountain. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or entering a team in the tournament, call First Community Bank’s marketing department at (870) 612-3400.

ONGOING

New Vision Newport Leadership Class

NEWPORT — The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2016-2017 New Vision Newport leadership class. This year’s sessions will begin with a mandatory overnight retreat on Sept. 15 and 16. Other sessions are held one day per month at various locations. Applications will be accepted through Friday. The tuition fee of $300 includes all materials, meals and travel expenses. Return completed applications to the chamber office, 201 Hazel St. For more information, contact Julie Allen at (870) 523-3618 or Jon Chadwell at (870) 523-1009.

Michael Church Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council will present Reconstructing Dreams, artwork by Michael Church, through Saturday at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St. Church experimented with collage and developed a process of finding old images, cutting them up, then reassembling the pieces into new scenes. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (501) 882-4495.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Community Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a gathering for a session of acoustic music and singing from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

Movies in the Park-Food Truck Friday

BATESVILLE — The city of Batesville will host a Movies in the Park-Food Truck Friday, beginning at 11 a.m. Aug. 11 at Riverside Park. A free showing of Storks will begin at 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Kyle Christopher at (870) 793-2378 or tourism@mybatesville.org.

Clothing Drive Challenge

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will sponsor the Clothing Drive Challenge to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Open Arms Shelter. All are invited to drop off new or gently worn clothing, coats, belts and shoes (infant through adult sizes) Aug. 12 at the Cabot Farmers Market in the parking lot of ReNew Community Church, 1122 S. Second St. Backpacks and suitcases will also be collected. For more information, call (501) 920-2122.

Wiffle Ball Tournament Fundraiser

SEARCY — The Apostolic Church will host a Wiffle Ball Tournament to benefit the Veterans Outreach Ministries Center. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 12. Registration is $25 per team and is due Monday. For more information or to register, call pastor Larry Davidson at (501) 827-2565.

White River Bass Classic

BATESVILLE — The White River Bass Classic will begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contact Mr. Crawford at (870) 307-4113.

Small Town Amateur Radio Service Meeting

CABOT— The Small Town Amateur Radio Service, or Stars, a ham-radio group, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. The group meets the second Sunday of every month. For more information, call (501) 203-5715.

Kids Track Night

SEARCY — Kids Track Night, a free event open to kids ages 1-13, will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Harding University Track. The mission of Kids Track Night is to promote running in a fun, safe environment. Running events range from 50 meters through a mile. At the end of each meet, there will also be a 4x400 meter relay for the older kids. More information and registration are available at searcyrush.com.

Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline is Aug. 15 t0 apply for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. fall 2017 scholarships. WCSPSF Inc. The scholarships are awarded to White County single parents who have minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. The application may be viewed at www.aspsf.org. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or (501) 230-2414.

Beats & Eats August

SEARCY — Main Street Searcy will host its monthly Beats & Eats downtown beginning at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. The event will include live music, food from local businesses and food trucks, kid-friendly activities and shopping. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs to the Main Street parking lot, behind Think Idea Studio and Burrito Day, for this free community event.

Public Casting Call

BATESVILLE — The NADT Dance Academy will host a public casting call for The Nutcracker for ages 5 through adult from 2-3 p.m. Aug. 19. No dance experience is required nor affiliation with NADT. Performances will be the weekend before Thanksgiving. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Cindy Hubbard at (866) GOT-NADT, www.nadt.info or cindy@nadt.info.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Fundraiser

FAIRFIELD BAY — Tickets are on sale for the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center’s annual Cheeseburger in Paradise fundraiser, set for 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Conference Center. The dinner and dance will feature beach food, a silent auction, a pay-as-you-go bar and live music by Lucky Draw. Tickets are $25, and 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 each. Tickets are available from committee members Linda Duncan, Bonnie Lang, Sharon Luxon, Kay Otis and Cindy Wellenberger, and at the Education Center and the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. For more information, call (501) 884-4440.

Grill-Fest

SEARCY — This year’s Grill-Fest on Aug. 25 has been expanded to become White County’s Tailgate to kick off the 2017 football season. All White County teams have agreed to participate in this first countywide pep rally. The event will feature activities for the kids, live music, grilled burgers, hot dogs and more. All proceeds will benefit Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission for displaced families with children. Tickets can be purchased at participating banks beginning Monday.

Land O’ Frost Car Show

SEARCY — Land O’ Frost will host a car show at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 at the White County Fairgrounds to benefit the JDRF, the leading organization for Type I diabetes research. The preregistration fee is $20, and day-of-show registration is $25.

Marty Stuart Concert

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Marty Stuart will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 in the large auditorium at Ozark Folk Center State Park. Tickets are reserved seating at $35 for premium seats and $25 for general reserved seats. To purchase tickets, call (870)-269-3851, and press No. 2.

Bark in the Park Dog Walk and 5K Fun Run

ROSE BUD — Service Dogs of Distinction will have its second annual Bark in the Park Dog Walk and 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the City Park. Service Dogs of Distinction is a nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder at no cost to the veterans.

Memorial Golf Classic

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club will host its annual Memorial Golf Classic, in memory of Lion Rick Meadows, on Sept. 11 at Cabot’s Rolling Hills Country Club on Mount Carmel Road/Arkansas 321. The four-person scramble will have a shot-gun start at 1 p.m. Proceeds will provide vision-screenings, eye exams and the purchase of eyeglasses for schoolchildren and in-need adults. The entry deadline is Sept. 5, and entry forms are available at cabotlions@yahoo.com or by calling (501) 920-2122. Entry fees, $100 per person or $400 per team, include the green fee, a golf cart, two free mulligans, and a steak and baked-potato dinner. For more information, contact the Cabot Lions Club at (501) 920-2122.

White River Water Carnival

BATESVILLE —The 74th annual White River Water Carnival will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Riverside Park. There will be live music, food and craft vendors, a car show, a parade and activities for kids.

Artoberfest

BATESVILLE — Artoberfest, a free arts and music festival, will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 on Main Street downtown. The event will feature artists’ booths, live music, art demonstrations and more. For more information, contact Carly Dahl at (870) 793-3382 or email info@batesvilleareartscouncil.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.