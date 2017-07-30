Community theater to present A Farce of Nature

— The Community Theater of Jacksonville, in partnership with the Jacksonville Community Center, will present A Farce of Nature, a comedy by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jaime Wooten.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive in Jacksonville.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $13 for senior citizens 65 and older and active-duty military personnel; and $10 for children younger than 12. For reservations, call (501) 286-3638.

The ticket price includes dessert and a beverage.

“This is a really funny play,” said Chip McAfee of Jacksonville, director. “It’s a farce … a comedy of errors.

“It’s like a sit-com. It reminds me of a really good Three’s Company episode.”

The play focuses on one day in the life of the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas.

“Mayhew is a fictitious town, but there are Arkansas references throughout the play,” McAfee said. “That’s one of the reasons we chose to do this show.”

McAfee directed the acting troupe’s March production of Steel Magnolias, by Robert Harling. McAfee is assistant director of communications for the Arkansas Department of Career Education in Little Rock and has been involved in theater since he was in high school. He has an Associate of Arts degree in theater from Texarkana College in Texarkana, Texas, as well as a a Master of Science degree in instructional technology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Texas A&M University.

Shann Nobles of Cabot, president of the Community Theater of Jacksonville Board of Directors, said the authors of this play are well-known among community-theater groups.

“This play is one of their latest offerings,” Nobles said. Among the plays by the Jones-Hope-Wooten team are Dearly Beloved, Rex’s Exes and The Red Velvet Cake War.

“The sequel to A Farce of Nature — A Farce of Habit — has just been released, and we are already planning to present it next season,” Nobles said.

Nobles is a news producer at KATV Channel 7 in Little Rock. She became interested in theater when she was a student at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, where she earned a degree in journalism.

The action in A Farce of Nature is centered at the Reel ’Em Inn, described in the script as “the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks.”

The characters include the following:

• D. Gene Wilburn, owner of the fishing lodge, is played by Darrell Whitledge of Jacksonville.

“This play is saturated with comedy,” said Whitledge, who appeared in drama productions in high school and college and taught for 15 years at Abundant Life School in Sherwood. “I think I have the only line that is not considered funny, but it leads to something funny.

“My character might appear to be the main character, but he is not. This is such an ensemble piece. We all share the stage. It’s just one laugh after another.”

• Wanelle Wilburn, the wife of D. Gene, is played by Amie White of Austin.

White said she has been doing theater her throughout her life and has worked in dozens of professional and amateur theaters in three states, both onstage and off. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, and a Master of Arts degree in theater from Missouri State University in Springfield. She works at Heifer International as a facilities associate.

• Ty Wilburn, the son of D. Gene and Wanelle, is played by Logan Howell of Cabot. Howell is a junior at Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter High School, where he is involved in the drama department.

“My character wants to be an actor and has been gone to Chicago for about six months,” Howell said. “He’s self-involved.”

• Jenna Sealy, the girlfriend of Ty, is played by Emily Busby of Jacksonville, who is a freshman at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

“My character is Ty’s girlfriend, who is waiting for him to come back,” said Sealy, who is a recent graduate of Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter High School, where she appeared in theatrical productions.

• Maxie Wilburn, D. Gene’s sister and the deputy sheriff, is played by Nobles.

“My character is a retired police officer, but she is back on the force because all of the other officers got E. coli at a spaghetti supper,” Nobles said. “She is guarding Carmine, who is in witness protection. But [Maxie] seems to be having problems — sometimes she has her gun but no bullets. … Other times, she has bullets but no gun.”

Nobles appeared as M’Lynn in the March production of Steel Magnolias.

• Carmine DeLuca, a member of a Chicago mob who is in the witness protection program, is played by McAfee.

“I play the gangster,” McAfee said, smiling.

“He fancies himself a tough guy,” McAfee said. “He’s hiding out in the Ozarks in the witness protection program.”

• Lola Barbosa, the owner of Barbosa’s Prime Rib Tickler Dinner Theatre and the wife of the moss boss, is played by Gabi Baltzley of Little Rock.

Baltzley is a graduate of OBU with a degree in musical theater and teaches theater and stagecraft at Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School. She appeared as Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie in Steel Magnolias.

• Sonny Barbosa, head of the Chicago mob, is played by Chris Miller-Marshall of Little Rock.

Miller-Marshall has been acting for several years, including recent roles in The Rainmaker and Rehearsal for Murder at the Community Theatre of Little Rock.

• Roxanne Thorne, a professional businesswoman, is played by Patty Moneagle of Jacksonville.

Moneagle was active in theater in the 1980s, especially at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. She appeared as Clairee Belcher in the Community Theater of Jacksonville’s production of Steel Magnolias.

Nobles said the last production of this season will be a Christmas show in December.

“We plan to present It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” she said. “Audition notices will be posted soon after we close A Farce of Nature.”

For more information, visit the Community Theater of Jacksonville’s Facebook page.