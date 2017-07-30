Louisiana DB impressed with Hogs

One of Louisiana’s better junior prospects enjoyed his visit to Arkansas on Saturday and he plans to make his way back in the future.

Defensive back Donald Clay, 5-11, 175 pounds of River Ridge (La.) John Curtis and his teammate and Razorback tight end target Glenn Beal was able to watch the Hogs practice.

“I saw the talent they had at practice and they’re going to have a good season,” Clay said.

He has 10 scholarship offers from Memphis, Texas-San Antonio, Louisiana Tech and others. The trip to Fayetteville was his first.

“It went good,” Clay said. “It was really nice. I liked everything about the facilities and what they have to offer academically. I just really enjoyed myself.”

After talking to Coach Bret Bielema, he’s optimistic an offer from Arkansas could be coming.

“We had a good conversation,” Clay said. “I think an offer should be coming pretty soon. We talked about life and everything Arkansas has to offer and he was asking me things about myself.”

Clay recorded 26 tackles and didn't allow a touchdown reception as a sophomore for the Patriots. Receivers coach Michael Smith is a New Orleans native and Clay’s lead recruiter.

“That’s my guy,” Clay said. “He’s a real cool coach. He keeps it 100. You have to like coaches like that.”

An offer from the Hogs would put them high on his list.

“They would definitely shoot up because like I said I really enjoyed myself and they showed me love and made me feel welcomed,” Clay said.

Clay is already thinking about a return trip to Arkansas.

“As soon as I can, whenever I get the chance,” Clay said.