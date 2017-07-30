Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, July 30, 2017, 6:16 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

LR shooting leaves man dead in SUV

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:53 a.m.

dvd-case-for-the-complete-series-of-homicide-life-on-the-street

DVD case for The complete series of Homicide: Life on the Street

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Little Rock apartment complex Friday night.

Officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. to The Berkley Apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Road. They found a Jeep Cherokee had crashed into a building and a man inside the vehicle had been shot to death.

Officer Steve Moore, a police spokesman, said it appeared the man had been shot before the crash. He said investigators believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot.

Further circumstances of the killing were unclear.

Police had not released the man's identity late Saturday.

Moore said the crash "knocked a pretty good-sized hole" in the brick apartment building. A woman inside the building reportedly suffered a minor head injury.

No arrests had been made in the slaying.

The killing is the 36th homicide of the year in Little Rock.

Metro on 07/30/2017

Print Headline: LR shooting leaves man dead in SUV

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LR shooting leaves man dead in SUV

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online