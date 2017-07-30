LR shooting leaves man dead in SUV
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:53 a.m.
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a Little Rock apartment complex Friday night.
Officers were called shortly after 11 p.m. to The Berkley Apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Road. They found a Jeep Cherokee had crashed into a building and a man inside the vehicle had been shot to death.
Officer Steve Moore, a police spokesman, said it appeared the man had been shot before the crash. He said investigators believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot.
Further circumstances of the killing were unclear.
Police had not released the man's identity late Saturday.
Moore said the crash "knocked a pretty good-sized hole" in the brick apartment building. A woman inside the building reportedly suffered a minor head injury.
No arrests had been made in the slaying.
The killing is the 36th homicide of the year in Little Rock.
Metro on 07/30/2017
Print Headline: LR shooting leaves man dead in SUV
