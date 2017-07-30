DODGERS

Kershaw plays catch again

LOS ANGELES -- Clayton Kershaw played catch for the second day in a row Saturday, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers another positive sign that he is closer to pitching again than they originally speculated.

The 10-minute session prior to the Dodgers' game Saturday against San Francisco came after Manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw's activities would depend upon how he felt after Friday night's throwing session. How many days in a row will Kershaw be allowed to pick up a baseball?

"That's in the hands of the medical staff," Roberts said. "He said he felt good today, and they gave him the green light to go play catch."

Kershaw was forced by lower back stiffness to end his most recent start after two innings last Sunday against Atlanta. The Dodgers originally put a four- to six-week time frame on Kershaw's return, but allowed him to resume throwing Friday after he reported feeling no negative symptoms.

"He'll continue to ramp up, how aggressively I think that's going to be up to the medical staff," Roberts said. "They have keen eyes on him, so we'll see."

DIAMONDBACKS

LHP Ray on 7-day DL

ST. LOUIS -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have put All-Star left-hander Robbie Ray on the seven-day concussion disabled list, a day after he was hit in the head by a line drive in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ray was in the clubhouse Saturday before Arizona played at Busch Stadium.

Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said Ray had symptoms of a concussion, but that his cognitive testing and balance were good. Ray will remain with the Diamondbacks for the remainder of the road trip and be examined by the club's training staff and medical team on a daily basis.

Ray is 9-5 with a 3.11 ERA in 20 starts. He left Friday night's game in the second inning after being struck by a line drive from rookie Luke Voit.

Ray issued a statement via his Twitter account thanking fans for their support and saying that he's feeling much better.

CARDINALS

Brock: Cancer free for months

ST. LOUIS -- Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock said he is free of cancer more than three months after the 78-year-old St. Louis Cardinals great announced he had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer.

Brock said in a statement Friday that a doctor's diagnosis that he had conquered multiple myeloma was "the greatest news ever." He credited God and thanked family, friends and fans for their support, saying he remained hopeful.

Brock's previous health issues have included having his left leg amputated below the knee in late 2015 because of an infection caused by complications with diabetes. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes more than 15 years ago and has worn a prosthesis since the amputation.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1985.

MLB

Overseas play scheduled

NEW YORK -- Major League Baseball plans to start the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Asia and play regular-season games in England in June of both years.

The collective bargaining agreement reached in November was finalized and sent to the clubs Friday, and contains a schedule for international play through 2021 along with how much extra money each player will receive for making the trips.

"Playing major league games abroad is critically important to growing the game internationally, and we are very pleased that the parties were able to agree on a very comprehensive international play plan in bargaining," MLB Chief Legal Officer Dan Halem said in an email to The Associated Press.

The agreement calls for the season opener to be played in Asia in 2018 and 2020 and specifies Japan for 2019. However, plans have not progressed for a 2018 Asian opener and those games are now unlikely, according to a baseball official familiar with the planning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because no statement was authorized.

A two-game series between Cleveland and Minnesota in San Juan, Puerto Rico, already has been announced for next April 17-18, and the agreement calls for an additional series in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic in May 2020.

Series in Mexico are planned for each April from 2018-21 and for May 2019 and 2021.

London's Olympic Stadium, West Ham's Premier League home, has been looked at as a possible venue for the games in Britain, and the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are the most likely teams for 2019.

Baseball players will receive an extra $60,000 each for regular-season trips to Asia or England, and an additional $15,000 for trips to Mexico, Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic. Each event can be one, two or three games.

