Motorcycle event to raise money for kids

— Whether a motorcycle enthusiasts or not, anyone can enjoy a car show, scavenger hunt and live music with friends and family in historic downtown Mountain View.

The 13th annual Mountains, Music and Motorcycles will take place Aug. 18 and 19, kicking off with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 18.

Nikki Morrow, executive director of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce, said the community pulls together to make the rally happen each year.

“This event is possible because of our almost 200 volunteers,” she said. “I am so proud of being a part of this wonderful community.”

Morrow said the rally will feature a bike show, a car show, a stunt show, live music, a poker run, craft and food vendors, and a pepper-eating contest, among other activities.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit Royal Family KIDS, and admission is free.

Live music will include the Syllamo Trio and Done Tore Down on Aug. 18, and The Arkansas Brothers and Mr. Cabbagehead and the Screaming Radishes on Aug. 19.

Morrow said the rally was scheduled for August because of low tourism during the month but is so popular now that hotel rooms stay booked in advance.

“This has become a very popular event for our town,” she said.

John Morrow, lead organizer for Mountains, Music and Motorcycles, said the biker games and stunt show are crowd-pleasers.

“It’s fun and entertaining. Our pepper-eating contest is back again this year and was very popular,” he said. “The music in the evening on the square is way different than what we normally play on the square in Mountain View and really gets the whole downtown hopping.”

Morrow said a variety of vendors come to the rally, and there will be something for everyone.

The volunteer-run festival brings out the best in the people who attend, he said, and everyone has a good time.

It takes a lot of work, but most of the volunteers have been organizing the activities for years, he said.

“I love the spirit of community that this event evokes behind the scenes,” Morrow said.

He said August was once one of the slowest months for tourism in Mountain View but is now one of the busiest.

“We have motorcycle enthusiasts that every year tell us they won’t go to other events, but they love coming to ours. The town is at the heart of the event, and that makes a big difference. It’s also entirely free, even the concerts, and that is really rare these days,” he said.

While it’s difficult to pick a favorite part of the festival, Morrow said the live entertainment stands out.

“When the sun goes down, the lights come up on the square, and that guitar rings out and starts the whole crowd smiling and clapping — that’s almost magical,” he said.

Morrow said the event has featured countless memorable moments, and new ones are made every year.

“There have been incredible show bikes, ‘laugh until you hurt’ moments at the games and some real ‘wow’ moments when the stunt riders perform,” he said.

Some participants have been attending the rally since its inception, and volunteers always look forward to visiting with old friends, he said.

“I can’t say enough about our sponsors and our volunteers. It is always neat to see a community at work, and our people really shine here in Mountain View. They have a can-do attitude that is rare these days and give selfishly because they believe in our community,” Morrow said.

Josh Epperson said vendors will sell leather, patches, custom eye-wear, food, jewelry and more.

“We are fortunate to have several returning vendors this year,” Epperson said. “We even have one vendor who has been with us from the very beginning 13 years ago.”

Epperson said he has been a motorcycle enthusiast and rider since he was a child, and he is also passionate about tourism.

“This event was a natural blending of those two passions, so I volunteered to lend a hand. Fast forward six years, and here I am, the Vendor Wrangler of MMM,” he said.

Epperson said children cheer alongside adults for the stunt show.

“When most people envision a bike rally, images of debauchery, drinking and swearing come to mind,” he said. “Our event is different in that it is truly a safe and family-friendly event.”

Morrow said Mountains, Music and Motorcycles has always donated proceeds from the poker run to a charity.

“Royal Family KIDS is a charity that has a network of camps, clubs and mentoring programs for children of abuse, abandonment and neglect. It’s a very good cause and one that we see benefiting our region,” he said.

The event makes it easy to be proud of being a part of Mountain View, he said.

“The fact is, you don’t have to own a motorcycle or ride one to have fun at Mountains, Music and Motorcycles.”

