JETS

Whitehead: Release 'shocking'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Lucky Whitehead said being released by the Dallas Cowboys was "kind of shocking" and adds that the past week has been "crazy" for him.

The wide receiver-kick returner was claimed off waivers by the New York Jets on Wednesday, two days after the Cowboys cut him following a shoplifting charge in what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

In June, a man used Whitehead's identity to steal $40 worth of food and drink from a Virginia convenience store. After reports surfaced that Whitehead was arrested and subsequently cited for missing a court hearing, Dallas released him.

Whitehead said Saturday that he was confused by the whole situation and added that he has never received an explanation from the Cowboys about their decision to part ways with him. Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones and coach Jason Garrett said earlier this week that Whitehead's release was the result of an accumulation of events.

CHARGERS

Williams on PUP list

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have placed rookie receiver Mike Williams on the physically unable to perform list with a back injury.

The Chargers made the move Saturday with Williams, the seventh overall pick out of Clemson.

The team is optimistic Williams can avoid major surgery after he incurred a herniated disk in his lower back during the first day of the Chargers' offseason program.

Williams has responded positively to treatment, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Thursday. Los Angeles wants to get Williams on the field at some point during training camp to prepare for his first season.

The Chargers also put cornerback Jason Verrett and safety Darrell Stuckey on the PUP list.

RAIDERS

Penn missing from camp

NAPA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have opened training camp without Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn on the field.

The NFL Network reported Friday that Penn is holding out because he wants to renegotiate his contract. Penn and his agent have not responded to requests for comment but Penn wasn't on the field for the Raiders when their first practice started Saturday.

The 34-year-old Penn is entering the final year of an $11.9 million, two-year contract he signed with the Raiders last offseason. Penn is scheduled to earn $5.8 million in base salary this season with another $1.3 million in incentives and bonuses.

Penn is coming off his second Pro Bowl after being part of an offensive line that allowed a league-low 18 sacks in 2016.

FALCONS

Jones' foot OK, earring insured

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Julio Jones wanted to clear the air in his first media session of training camp.

He isn't worried about his surgically repaired left foot, and he's not concerned about his missing earring worth more than $100,000.

Jones' adventure on a jet ski at nearby Lake Lanier was a hot topic early in Falcons training camp. An Atlanta TV station reported Jones took a spill and lost the earring when he fell off the jet ski. WXIA-TV also reported a dive team was attempting to find the earring on the lake bottom.

"I didn't hire a dive team," Jones said. "I did not do that. It was insured. I was fine. I didn't get thrown off or anything. I jumped off the jet ski. So that's cleared up."

The most important development for the Falcons' 2017 season is Jones appears to be fully recovered from the minor foot surgery he had in March, even though he was limited to individual drills on the field last week.

"The movement and the speed, that's where he feels good," Coach Dan Quinn said Saturday, adding he hopes Jones can work his way into 11-on-11 portions of practice this week.

Sports on 07/30/2017