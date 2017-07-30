PB teen arrested in shooting death

Pine Bluff police on Saturday arrested a man accused of fatally shooting a woman during an argument.

Jalin Reynolds, 19, faces a charge of capital murder in the death of Zaaria Johnson.

Officers were called at 6:14 p.m. Saturday to West 17th Avenue and South Elm Street, a residential area south of Harding Avenue. They found Johnson, 19, lying facedown in the street.

She had been shot multiple times in her neck and torso. Police said Johnson was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses told police that Reynolds had confronted Johnson over a dispute involving the mother of Reynolds' child, according to a police report.

Johnson slapped him, according to the report.

Reynolds retrieved a rifle from his 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse and shot into the air, according to the report.

Witnesses told police that he then shot Johnson, walked toward her and shot her again numerous times as she lay on the ground.

Officers found and arrested Reynolds soon afterward.

Police said Reynolds was being interviewed by detectives late Saturday and had not yet been booked in the Jefferson County jail.

Metro on 07/30/2017