Ramos, O'Brien carry Drillers by Travs

Henry Ramos was a triple away from hitting for the cycle as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers 11-3 on Saturday night in front of 8,065 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Peter O'Brien hit a home run, doubled and scored two runs for Tulsa.

Braden Bishop walked to start the game for the Travs and scored on Seth Mejias-Brean's RBI single to right-center field for an early 1-0 lead.

Ramos, who drove in four runs, hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first for the Drillers to score Errol Robinson and tie the game at 1-1.

Arkansas took a 3-1 lead in the second inning when Jeff Kobernus scored on a fielding error by Matt Beaty and Joey Wong scored on Chuck Taylor's RBI groundout.

Garrett Kennedy led off the bottom of the second with a home run to cut the lead to 3-2 and O'Brien's leadoff home run in the fourth tied the game at 3-3. Darien Tubbs added an RBI single and Erick Mejia scored on Kennedy's sacrifice fly to give the Drillers a 5-3 lead.

Beaty, who finished 2 for 4, hit a two-run single to left-center field in the fifth inning and scored on Tubbs' RBI single in the seventh to increase the lead to 8-3. Ramos, who finished 3 for 5, polished the Travs off with a three-run home run in the eighth inning.

Bishop finished 3 for 4 to lead the Travelers, who had 9 hits. Bishop was the only Arkansas player with multiple hits.

Tim Locastro was 3 for 5 for the Drillers, who finished with 17 hits, while Mejia and Tubbs were both 2 for 4.

Michael Johnson (5-1, 2.96 ERA) earned the victory for Tulsa with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Drillers starter Yadier Alvarez lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing all 3 Arkansas runs -- 1 earned -- on 6 hits with 6 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Arkansas starter Anthony Misiewicz (3-2, 3.65 ERA) took the loss after allowing 7 earned runs on 11 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts over 5 innings.

Sports on 07/30/2017