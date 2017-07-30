Ramos, O'Brien carry Drillers by Travs
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:46 a.m.
Henry Ramos was a triple away from hitting for the cycle as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Arkansas Travelers 11-3 on Saturday night in front of 8,065 fans at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.
Peter O'Brien hit a home run, doubled and scored two runs for Tulsa.
Braden Bishop walked to start the game for the Travs and scored on Seth Mejias-Brean's RBI single to right-center field for an early 1-0 lead.
Ramos, who drove in four runs, hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first for the Drillers to score Errol Robinson and tie the game at 1-1.
Arkansas took a 3-1 lead in the second inning when Jeff Kobernus scored on a fielding error by Matt Beaty and Joey Wong scored on Chuck Taylor's RBI groundout.
Garrett Kennedy led off the bottom of the second with a home run to cut the lead to 3-2 and O'Brien's leadoff home run in the fourth tied the game at 3-3. Darien Tubbs added an RBI single and Erick Mejia scored on Kennedy's sacrifice fly to give the Drillers a 5-3 lead.
Beaty, who finished 2 for 4, hit a two-run single to left-center field in the fifth inning and scored on Tubbs' RBI single in the seventh to increase the lead to 8-3. Ramos, who finished 3 for 5, polished the Travs off with a three-run home run in the eighth inning.
Bishop finished 3 for 4 to lead the Travelers, who had 9 hits. Bishop was the only Arkansas player with multiple hits.
Tim Locastro was 3 for 5 for the Drillers, who finished with 17 hits, while Mejia and Tubbs were both 2 for 4.
Michael Johnson (5-1, 2.96 ERA) earned the victory for Tulsa with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Drillers starter Yadier Alvarez lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing all 3 Arkansas runs -- 1 earned -- on 6 hits with 6 walks and 5 strikeouts.
Arkansas starter Anthony Misiewicz (3-2, 3.65 ERA) took the loss after allowing 7 earned runs on 11 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts over 5 innings.
Sports on 07/30/2017
Print Headline: Ramos, O'Brien carry Drillers by Travs
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Ramos, O'Brien carry Drillers by Travs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.