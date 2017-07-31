Home / Latest News /
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Arkansas, sheriff's office says
One person has died, and another is in custody after a shooting Monday in Northwest Arkansas, authorities said.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, citing information from the Benton County sheriff’s office, reports that the shooting happened on Smith Ridge Road in Garfield.
The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately known Monday evening.
Garfield, a town of around 530 residents, is about 13 miles north and east of Rogers in Benton County.
