$2 million bail set for slaying suspect
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.
DANVILLE -- A judge on Thursday ordered a man arrested in the deaths of two Yell County sisters held in lieu of $2 million bail.
Danville police arrested Mark Allan Watts, 47, of Danville last week in the July 2 deaths of Phyllis Ann Chambers, 55, and her sister, Martha Jane Veazey, 63. The women were found slain at a home owned by Chambers just outside Danville city limits.
Police Chief Rick Padgett has said the women died from blunt-force trauma. He has not commented on a motive but said the victims and the suspect knew one another.
Padgett said he expects the prosecuting attorney's office to file murder charges against Watts.
State Desk on 07/31/2017
