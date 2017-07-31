$2 million bail set for slaying suspect

DANVILLE -- A judge on Thursday ordered a man arrested in the deaths of two Yell County sisters held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Danville police arrested Mark Allan Watts, 47, of Danville last week in the July 2 deaths of Phyllis Ann Chambers, 55, and her sister, Martha Jane Veazey, 63. The women were found slain at a home owned by Chambers just outside Danville city limits.

Police Chief Rick Padgett has said the women died from blunt-force trauma. He has not commented on a motive but said the victims and the suspect knew one another.

Padgett said he expects the prosecuting attorney's office to file murder charges against Watts.

